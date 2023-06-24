No, I’m not starting out with any of those lawyer jokes. Good, bad or indifferent, lawyers are needed in this world. We are thankful for those who truly defend those in need and are not out to drain bank accounts.
Contrary to some jokes I find, one can actually be a lawyer and a Christian. I have met some! I did find this definition of a lawyer: one who writes a 30 page document and calls it a brief.
I do like to watch old episodes of Perry Mason. The stories are always intriguing and mysterious as to who committed the crime. While I always get lost in the details, Mason always figures out who is guilty to the chagrin of prosecutor Hamilton Burger and successfully defends the client. Oh, the power of television.
In real life, lawyers, just like sports’ teams, win and lose. They are not all-knowing nor invincible. Often they have no chance to succeed because their clients are truly guilty and no cleverness on their part will ever change that fact. Perry Mason always defends innocent people.
You may not realize it, but Jesus Christ is a defense attorney. I’ll give you a moment to catch your breath. The theme of 1 John is how we can be assured that we are saved. John gives several characteristics which should be evident in a true Christian’s life: 1) obeying and keeping God’s commands (2:3-5), 2) walking (living) a Christ-like life (2:6), 3) avoiding sin and living righteously (3:6-10) and 4) sincerely loving others (3:11-18).
While no born-again Christian can ever be sinless this side of heaven, John emphasizes that sin is now the exception not the rule of life. If sin continues to be the rule and the exception (continual, habitual, unrepentant), we have good reason to “double check our spiritual birth certificates” and be sure that we are truly saved by trusting Jesus alone (John 3:16).
So what do Christians do when they sin? 1 John 1:9 declares that “if we confess (agree with God) our sins, he is faithful and just to forgive us our sins and to cleanse us from all unrighteousness.” Sin never cancels our relationship with the Father, but it does cause us to lose valuable fellowship with him and others (1:6-7).
Praise God that Jesus’ blood cleanses us from ALL sin (1 John 1:7). Too many believers are letting their sins pile up unconfessed and missing out on the blessings of the Christian life. Too many are living in Egypt so to speak (De-Nile) in regards to their sins (1:8, 10) when they need to fess up and come clean and clear.
In 1 John 2:1-2, the Apostle John explains that he has written these things so that we may not sin “and if anyone sins (yep!), we have an Advocate (helper, one who intercedes for another, counselor for the defense in a legal sense) with the Father, Jesus Christ the righteous. And he is the propitiation (satisfying, atoning sacrifice) for our sins and not for ours only but also for the sins of the whole world.” Jesus’ payment for our sins totally pleased and satisfied God the Father.
Those sinners who have trusted Christ alone as Lord and Savior are now justified (declared righteous) in God’s sight (Romans 3:23-28). Jesus took our sins upon himself and imputed (put on our account) his righteousness (sinlessness, 2 Corinthians 5:21). In God’s eyes spiritually and positionally, we are seen as righteous as Jesus even though we still sin. Our legal case before God is closed, never to be re-opened for all eternity. We have eternal life, not temporary or conditional life. Praise God! We are in Jesus’ and the Father’s hands, and no one or nothing can ever get us out (John 10:28-30).
However, our enemy the devil or Satan hates us for defecting from his team and maliciously accuses us day and night before God’s throne (Revelation 12:10) just as he accused righteous Job (Job 1-2). No doubt saying such things as “Hey, Jesus, did you notice what your servant Bob Kulp just did? Did you hear him? And he claims to be your own! Your team is pitiful! You say that such believers are righteous, saints and justified! What a joke!” As you can see, he never gives up just like Hamilton Burger against Perry Mason.
As our Advocate, Jesus defends us with his shed blood, his Word and his mighty power perhaps saying, “He/they are mine! I have bought (redeemed) them out of the slave market of sin with my own precious blood (Revelation 12:16) never to be sold again. Don’t knock them, because they are paid for. It doesn’t matter what you or anyone else says. Be gone!” Jesus has never, ever lost a single case. He never charges legal fees either. Furthermore, don’t let Satan get away with accusing you. Run to your Advocate and claim his promises (James 4:7)!
We all really do need the best defense attorney ever to save us from our sins and to defend us all the way to glory. Too many are choosing to represent themselves without seeking the Savior. How will that work out on the Day of Judgment? No one can win against Jesus (Matthew 7:21-23). He loves you so much that he died for all the evidence of sin that he has collected against you (1 Peter 2:24; 3:18). Humble yourself before him today and receive his pardon and forgiveness, and he will defend you all the way to heaven.