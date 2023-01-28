One of the “strange but true” teachings in the Bible is the Rapture or the coming of Jesus Christ at any moment to take all true believers home to heaven. Jesus promised this in John 14:2-3 and three times in the last chapter of the Bible (Revelation 22). Do you believe it? Have you thought about it this week? Jesus is not lying (Titus 1:2).
Last week I discussed the “How?” of Jesus’ return (see: “It Could Be Today” and 1 Thessalonians 4:13-5:8) and promised this week to answer the question of “When?” Perhaps a better question is WHY does he want to ‘airlift’ his own off this planet anyway?
The Thessalonian Christians were the “real deal” and were found waiting (up with expectation) for Jesus to come from heaven as the Apostle Paul taught them shortly after their conversion. They were also taught that Christ “delivers (rescues from great danger by a mighty act of power) us (believers) from (out of) the wrath to come” (1 Thessalonians 1:10).
While God is indeed very loving, gracious, merciful, longsuffering, patient and kind, the Bible informs us that he is also holy and has righteous wrath, anger and indignation toward sin and ultimately unrepentant sinners. However, when one is born-again, trusting Jesus as Savior, he is immediately and totally justified (declared righteous) and saved from the wrath of spending eternity separated from God in hell (Romans 5:9). Hallelujah! In contrast, for the one who refuses to believe in Jesus, God’s holy wrath remains on him (John 3:36). Which describes you?
This is God’s eternal spiritual deliverance for our souls, but 1 Thessalonians 1:10 alludes to a future physical rescue from (out of, not in or through) God’s wrath as displayed in the seven-year Tribulation time stunningly described in Revelation 6-18. The account mentions 10 times that God is unleashing his wrath on our sinful world (6:16-17; 11:18; 14:10, 19; 15:1, 7; 16:1, 9 and 19:15).
As we read about all the horrible and severe judgments such as worldwide famine, death, earthquakes, etc., we should sit up and take notice that God means business. Yes, many will be saved and trust Jesus despite everything, but most will be deceived by Satan’s Antichrist, will receive the 666 mark to survive financially and will refuse to repent of their sins even after suffering the ultimate “global warming” (Revelation 16:9-12) and dodging 100-pound hail (16:20-21).
Ironically while experiencing a great (Greek “mega”) worldwide earthquake, strange upheavals in the heavens and every mountain and rock being moved out of place, men of all statuses will desperately cry to the mountains and rocks to fall on them. Why? So that they may be hidden from God’s face and from “the wrath of the Lamb” (Jesus Christ — Revelation 5:6). Why? “For the great day of his wrath has come, and who is able to stand?” (Revelation 6:12-17).
The question is “Why is Jesus coming again?” The answer again is to deliver (save) all believers in him from this horrible future time of wrath or as Revelation 3:10 puts it “the hour of trial which shall come upon the whole world, to test those who dwell on the earth.” As believers in Christ, we are not “earth-dwellers.” Our citizenship and home is in heaven. If you would read Revelation 6-18, you will not find even one mention of the church, the Bride of Christ or believers, because we have been raptured into the clouds to forever be with the Lord in heaven (1 Thessalonians 4:16-17).
If you as a believer fear going through the Tribulation, read 1 Thessalonians 5:9 and rejoice. “For God did not appoint (design, plan) us to wrath (general or future) but to obtain (in full) salvation (deliverance, rescue, preservation) through our Lord Jesus Christ.” Note this verse is in the context of the future wrath of the Tribulation and not just God’s general wrath at sin. This is exactly why the Apostle Paul urges us to “comfort (encourage) one another with these words” (1 Thessalonians 5:18). As the “bride of Christ,” our heavenly Bridegroom is coming unannounced someday to take us to the Father’s house (heaven) where our eternal home is being prepared for us (John 14:1-3). Our “marriage” to him will then be complete, and we will celebrate at the marriage supper of the Lamb (Revelation 19:7-9). More hallelujahs!
You can be there as well. Jesus wants to forgive your sins and save you eternally because he loves you and died for you (Romans 5:8; Ephesians 5:2) no matter how good or bad you think you are. He also wants to save you from the dreaded wrath to come. Don’t wait until after he comes, because your chances to be saved then are slim (2 Thessalonians 2:9-12). Call upon him today (Romans 10:13; 2 Corinthians 6:2)! Don’t delay as Jesus may come today. He will never turn you away (John 6:37). He loves you that much.
We who are believers already need to be living like Jesus may come at anytime (1 John 2:29-3:3), loving his appearing (2 Timothy 4:8) and warning others to “flee the wrath to come” (Matthew 3:7) while there is still time. Is your prayer “Even so, come, Lord Jesus!” (Revelation 22:20)?