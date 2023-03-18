For over 70 years the people Thailand loved, admired and respected their king, Bhumibol Adulyadej (Rama IX) who ruled from 1946 until his death in 2016. To display their love for him, his citizens wore bright yellow, the official color of the king, every Monday.
For us who give allegiance to Jesus Christ, the King of all kings and Lord of all lords, it behooves us to wear his official “color” everywhere every single moment. In fact, Jesus himself said that this “color” will prove to be a dead give away to others that we are his disciples. That “color,” of course, is love (John 13:34-35).
In a world filled with hate, injustice, unkindness and violence there is a desperate need for people to hear, see, feel and experience the unconditional love of Jesus overflowing from the hearts and lives of those who name his name. Sadly, all too often, we Christians have prompted those outside of Christ to look at us with sheer astonishment shaking their heads and asking, “Where is the love?”
Jesus simply shared his global game plan with the 12 in that upper room the night before his fateful crucifixion (John 13). It was a tense, anxious night for them as Jesus announced that: 1) One of them would betray him (vs. 21), 2) He would leave them to go to heaven (vs. 33) and 3) Peter would deny him three times (vs. 38).
In the middle of these stressful admissions Jesus states, “A new (fresh, improved) commandment (not optional) I (the eternal Son of God) give to you (and all future disciples), that you love one another as I have loved you” (vs. 34). The Greek word for “love” is “agape,” a love not of mere feelings or affection, but one of sacrifice, giving, unselfishness, serving others and seeking the other’s highest good. This is the love Christ openly demonstrated by willingly dying on the cross for all of us sinners (Romans 5:6-10; Ephesians 5:2). “Agape” love contrasts starkly with “eros,” the love of sensuality and satisfying one’s desires, or “phileo,” the love of affection, fondness and friendship.
The new, improved nature of this love command far supersedes the “old” version of loving one’s neighbor as yourself. Now our love standard reaches the apex of that of the King of kings himself! Since it is his command and not an option, we need to obey it whether we feel like it or not.
Jesus caps this brief love message by informing us that everyone everywhere will have no trouble whatsoever identifying us as his followers when we show this kind of love openly. Note that Jesus did not say that our Christian bumper stickers, clothing, jewelry or even where we park our cars on Sunday morning would give our true identity away. The truth is that when we have personally experienced Christ’s love of saving grace, that love will be a magnet to draw believers together and unbelievers to the Savior.
This is not something that we can fake or work up on our own. It is the fruit or natural by-product of the Holy Spirit dwelling within us as we yield to his will (Galatians 5:22-23). 1 John 3:14 declares that “we know (are assured) that we have passed from death to life, because we love the brethren.”
As we peruse the New Testament, we notice that this emphasis on believers exhibiting love is highlighted by John in the epistle of 1 John where love is mentioned 55 times. I John 3:18 says, “Let us not love in word or in tongue (only), but in deed (action) and in truth (reality). Paul pens the “love chapter” of 1 Corinthians 13 saying that of faith, hope and love “the greatest of these is love” (vs. 13). He also urges us in Colossians 3:14, “Above all these things put on love which is the bond of perfection” (completes our Christian “wardrobe”). Peter also adds in 1 Peter 1:22 “Love one another fervently (at full stretch or strain) with a pure (sincere) heart.”
Showing love is NOT the way we gain forgiveness of our sins, salvation and entrance into heaven. If it was, we would have to love God and others perfectly as God does to qualify. It is, however, the evidence that Jesus has made us “new creations” (2 Corinthians 5:17) as we look out for others instead of simply being “lovers of ourselves” like most of the world (2 Timothy 3:2).
To get a complete portrait of what it means to truly love one another, I challenge you to find all the “one anothers” both positive and negative in the New Testament. It is an enlightening and humbling study.
It is no secret that one of our major needs is to be loved by others. All too often that love is sought in all the wrong places. The world is weary of all the fighting, lying, grudges, unforgiveness, hate, pride, envy, evil speaking, complaining, etc. Sometimes people show up in our lives or even our churches hoping to find someone who really cares, helps, listens and loves. Will we show them the love of Jesus, the ultimate Lover of their soul? Will they find us wearing the official “color” of the King of kings? “Lord Jesus, please forgive our lack of love toward others and help us to love others as you have loved us. Amen!”