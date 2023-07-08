Most of us are so busy with life that the days and weeks, and even years, seem to fly by. Younger people look forward to the day they will graduate from high school, then college. Then their goals shift, and they start thinking about a career and having a family. After a few years of settling into this routine, they start thinking about retirement. For some, life is about leapfrogging from one major phase of life to the next one.
However, while all these days are significant steps in our life, they are only phases of life that lead up to one of the most important days in your life — the day you stand before the Lord and give an account of your life.
In the Bible book of Ecclesiastes, God reminds us, “To everything there is a season to every purpose under the heaven. A time to be born, and a time to die; … He hath made everything beautiful in his time: also he hath set [eternity] in their heart, so that no man can find out the work that God [does] from the beginning to the end” (Ecclesiastes 3:1, 2, 11). This simply means that life on this earth is meaningless unless man learns to look at his brief time in light of God’s purposes for him from an eternal perspective.
As the writer of Ecclesiastes, King Solomon of Israel, contemplated all of this. He concluded, “I said in mine heart, God shall judge the righteous and the wicked: for there is a time for every purpose and for every work” (Ecclesiastes 3:17). Solomon was saying that real wisdom for living comes when people evaluate their lifestyle in light of what will matter on their judgment day.
The sad reality is that most people live their entire lives without ever looking up and asking themselves, “Why am I here? What is my purpose for living?” Most people throw themselves into the busy treadmill of living like so many around them. They drown themselves in work, pleasure, hobbies, sports, travel, popularity and acquiring a lot of stuff. They chase dreams that seem to promise pleasure, success, and meaning. Some seem to never discover that the things this present age has to offer will never give them the contentment and perspective on life that gives meaning to living. In the book of Ecclesiastes, King Solomon helps us understand that he had one of the greatest opportunities ever given to a person to try all the attractive promises of pleasure, success, power and prestige. He had the power, prestige and opportunity to do it all, see it all and have it all. Yet, it never satisfied him. Finally, at the end of his book, he concludes, “Let us hear the conclusion of the whole matter: Fear God, and keep his commandments: for this is the whole duty of man. For God shall bring every work into judgment, with every secret thing, whether it be good or whether it be evil” (Ecclesiastes 12:13, 14).
In essence, King Solomon learned that it is most important to live life with a view toward eternity. More specifically, we need to be thinking about the day we will stand before God and give an account for all our words, works and wishes.
We really do not like to think about it, but we only get one life to prepare for eternity. When we die, we have spent our only opportunity to prepare for the rest of eternity in our eternal dwelling place in the spirit world — in heaven or hell. I once saw a church sign that read: “This life is only a dressing room for eternity.” That really sums it up very well!
Do you ever stop to think about what you have accomplished in this life that will matter in eternity? Or do you just simply brush aside any thought of life after death and move on with what you are doing? Are you afraid to think about dying?
Unfortunately, when the painful reality of death strikes close to us, we do not like to think about eternity. For most people it is too painful and frightening. So, they mask their pain and quickly move on with life. I fear that when most people die, they will immediately wish they had not done this. Only a few moments after we leave this world, we will instantly have a new perspective on life and eternity. We will realize that we wasted so much time majoring on the minor issues of life. However, it will be too late. You cannot go back and push the reset button and get a second chance.
Jesus asked this very thought-provoking question: “For what shall it profit a man, if he shall gain the whole world, and lose his own soul? Or what shall a man give in exchange for his soul?” (Mark 8:36-37) Friend, are you ready to face God on judgment day? The main question is, “What have you done with Jesus?” The Bible promises that if you call upon him in prayer, believing that he is the Son of God and that he died for your sins, he will save you. Read Romans 10:9-13.
Do not wait until it is too late. Think about this most important question in your life. It will make a difference in your life for all of eternity.
Mike Wingfield is a prophetic Bible conference speaker. For more information about his monthly PT Newsletter and other resources see www.ptnews.org.