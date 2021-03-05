The mug simply says, “Choose Joy.” I cradled the gift, looking with surprise into my son’s eyes. He explained how he’d thought of me when he saw this piece — and it is something I’d emphasized through the years. But to realize that this crossed his mind in a most challenging two years, seemed peculiar at best. I wanted to flesh this out more.
So in the ensuing weeks, I’ve considered if indeed I have been choosing joy — or if I’d let it pass me by for a while. Had my eyes lost their twinkle? Was my grin alive within?
My mother died in February 2019 after years of debilitating dementia and then my only sibling died in August of the same year. At that point I was reeling. Somehow it had never occurred to me, until that moment, that I might ever be the last one living on from my family of origin. Interestingly, sandwiched in between (April 2019) was the birth of our only grandson, a joy-filled event that makes me smile even as I type this.
My ruminating took me back took me through extreme lows and highs — including present pandemic challenges that have meant constantly considering whether to venture out and how to be careful. More than once, I’ve left a store, simply not feeling safe. Change was mind-boggling and constant.
However, our grandson daily embraces change (crawl-to-walk-run) and he now interacts as a true toddler. I keenly appreciate Eugene Peterson translating Psalm 30:5 in The Message to “The nights of crying your eyes out give way to days of laughter.”
Contrasts that are vivid have always intrigued me. American photographer Ansel Adams is one of my favorites because his astute black and white masterpieces contrast dark and light. Barrenness and plenty. Despair and hope.
As I look out on the dark shadows on the melting snow yielding to morning sunshine, I appreciate late-winter’s beauty. In my gaze beyond the glass I again consider how God has been transforming me from within, midst loss and joy. And I’m reminded of Jeremiah 31:13 how God will, “…turn their mourning into joy. I will comfort them and exchange their sorrow for rejoicing.”
During the past year, my face has been shielded by a mask when I’m out and about. A mask is helpful in keeping others safe. I’ve sought to be there for others.
But I consider whether I’ve masking my feelings from others? Life was heavy. But though the dregs of life (with two deaths) leeched into in my mug of daily living, my inner sense of hope has continued to percolate and bubble up. And there’s nothing like following a toddler around to help you find wonder in the small stuff.
Several weeks ago I sorted our battery operated candles. One definitely seemed worthless so I pitched it in the trash, pleased to be rid of it. Later I noticed a tiny flickering in the bin. I did a double-take. Sure enough, a teeny light was visible from that dank spot. So I snatched it up and for that morning’s prayer walk I positioned this subtle light at the end of our dark hallway.
My prayer walks in the wee hours of deliberate darkness are illuminated by beams of light I position throughout the entire house. There I weave multiple figure eights, lift hands aloft, quote Scripture, pray and listen. The sun rises and I slowly turn off multiple lights, some were even gifts from times of grieving.
The teeny tiny wonder light flickers on. Something that had seemed so insignificant is in fact valuable. In a way it represents my persistence on the grief journey. I’ve kept a lot of things going during the past two years. But I’ve also done a significant amount of inner work. The Light of Christ has been permeating within. But especially as I sometimes became overwhelmed by my counseling position or felt drug down by weight gain through the holidays, my choosing joy slipped away like melting snow.
Through the years, I’ve reminded my clients not to let anyone steal their joy. However, my function mode tamped down my truly claiming joy — that genuine spirit-filling joy — that steams up and out of my soul and thoughtfully lets me to take in wonder like contrasts of shadows and light just beyond the dining room window. And furthermore, it kept that joy from lifting up into my face.
So as the morning shadows continue to fade and I sip a cup of coffee from my new beloved mug, I let my eyes feast on God’s wonder. I smile and consider where I see hope. And I’ll vow to daily seek to choose joy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.