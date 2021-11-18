As we approach our national day of thanksgiving to God for his blessings and faithfulness, it seems like we are more thankful for big meals, turkeys, parades, football and shopping madness than him. What are you thankful to God for? Does praise and thanks naturally flow from your heart and mouth to the heavenly father on a daily basis?
Maybe your “thank tank” is dry today. If so, turn to Psalm 100 and see how the anonymous lyricist cites seven reasons to continually be thankful to the Lord as well as seven ways to express that gratitude. We will have to do some digging, but here goes. Why should we be thankful to God?
1. He alone is GOD (vs. 3). “Know that the Lord (Jehovah, the Eternal One, I AM), he is God (mighty One).” His personal testimony is, “I am the Lord and there is no other; there is no God besides me” (Isaiah 45:5). Got it? It must be terrible to be an atheist and have no God to thank. Can you say with David, “O God, You are my God” (Psalm 63:1)!
2. He is our creator (vs. 3). “It is He who made us and not we ourselves…” There is no self-made or evolution-made man. On the sixth day (literal 24 hours) of creation God said, “Let us (trinity) make man in our image” and so he did — male and female (Genesis 1:26-27). As we observe our amazing human body with its 5,000 or so individual functions, we have to say, “I praise you for I am fearfully (awesomely) and wonderfully (miraculously) made” (Psalm 139:13)!
3. He is our redeemer (vs. 3). “We are his people…” Yes, we all belong to God by his creation of us, but we can only become his own people by redemption. Christ paid the ransom for our lost souls with His precious blood on Calvary’s cross (1 Peter 1:18-19). We are bought out of the “marketplace of sin,” set free forever and adopted into his family when we turn from our sin and put our faith in Jesus alone to be forgiven (Romans 3:23-29). We can never redeem ourselves by paying money (Psalm 49:6-8) or even good works (Ephesians 2:8-9). Are you truly redeemed and love to proclaim it?!
4. He is our shepherd (vs. 3). “The sheep of his pasture.” My thought goes to Psalm 23 and “The Lord is my Shepherd…” While we all like sheep have gone astray in sin and turned aside to our own ways (Isaiah 53:6), the good shepherd, Jesus Christ, gave up his own life for, goes before, knows and gives eternal life to his own sheep who know, trust and follow him (John 10:4, 11, 14, 27-28). Are you one of His sheep? Don’t make a “baaaad” move by rejecting him!
5. He is good (vs. 5). “For the Lord is good…” Another Psalmist yearned four times “Oh that men would give thanks to the Lord for his goodness and for his wonderful works to the children of men” (Psalm 107:8, 15, 21, 28)! James proclaimed, “Every good and perfect gift is from above and comes down from the father of lights…” (1:17). Yes, we do live in a fallen world of suffering, tragedies and death because of sin, but over it all God is good to us (Matthew 7:11)! How has he been good to you?
6. He is merciful (vs. 5). “His mercy is everlasting …” While grace has been defined as God giving us what we don’t deserve, mercy is God not giving us what we do deserve. As sinners against holy God we all deserve the wages of sin, which is spiritual death or eternal separation from God in hell (Romans 6:23). However, God whose mercies and compassion are new every morning (Lamentations 3:22) has provided the way for each of us to be saved (Titus 3:5). He indeed shows mercy to those who fear, trust and take him seriously (Psalm 103:11). Have you cried out to him, “Lord, be merciful to me the sinner” (Luke 18:13-14)? Then you can answer with many of us, “I’m much better than I deserve!”
7. He is truthful (vs. 5). “His truth endures forever.” In a world where people lie left and right, God cannot lie (Titus 1:2) and his promises are always “Yes!” and “Amen” (truth)!” (2 Corinthians 1:20). God is the “God of truth” (Deuteronomy 32:4), Jesus is “the truth” (John 14:6) and “the entirety of God’s word is truth” (Psalm 119:160). Even “if we are faithless, he remains faithful, He cannot deny himself” (2 Timothy 2:13)! Are you depending on him? He will never let you down.
Wow! Isn’t God awesome? We should never stop thanking him for who he is and what he does! Now it’s your turn to find the seven ways that we can show our thanks to God as given in Psalm 100. You can do it, and we should constantly be doing all seven.
May thanksgiving continually flow out of your thanksliving to God 24/7 each day of the year. “Lord, You have given so much to us. Please give us one more thing: a thankful heart.” Can I get a witness?
