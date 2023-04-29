Perhaps the greatest musical piece ever written is George Frideric Handel’s “Messiah” with its famous “Hallelujah Chorus.” Handel worked on it non-stop from Aug. 22-Sept. 14, 1741, hardly stopping to eat or sleep. At times he would run to his harpsichord singing “Hallelujah! Hallelujah!” When he finished the 260-page oratorio he stated, “I think I did see all heaven open before me and the great God himself!”
“The Hallelujah Chorus” emphasizes that Jesus Christ is King of kings and Lord of lords. He will reign forever and ever. Revelation 19 tells us Jesus will triumphantly return to earth at the end of the seven-year tribulation (which we as believers will thankfully escape via Jesus’ return at the Rapture — 1 Thessalonians 4:16-18; 5:9) with the armies of heaven (angels and saints) to effortlessly defeat Satan’s counterfeit messiah, the Anti-Christ and the armies gathered together at Armageddon.
Then before his earthly reign begins, an angel will bind and cast Satan and his demonic host into the abyss locking them up securely for 1,000 years (Revelation 20:1-3). So Jesus will reign without any devilish interference for the most part.
Mankind has always yearned for utopia or paradise on earth which was ruefully lost when Adam and Eve chose to disobey God. When Jesus reigns, will it be the same old fallen, needy, sinful world? Not at all! It seems like in many ways the earth will return to the conditions of Eden such as:
1. No unredeemed people (to start with) as Jesus returns with heaven’s citizens and believers who have survived the tribulation (Matthew 25:31-46).
2. No war as nations transform weapons into farm implements and do not learn about war anymore (Isaiah 2:4).
3. No poverty as deserts bloom like roses (Isaiah 35:1), men fish off the banks of the Dead Sea (Ezekiel 47:8-12) and all will eat and be satisfied (Joel 2:26).
4. No injustice as Jesus judges with righteousness and fairness quickly squelching all sinful rebellion (Isaiah 11:3-4).
5. No fear as the entire animal kingdom becomes tame and vegetarian, even allowing nursing children to play at the cobra’s hole (Isaiah 11:6-9).
6. No suffering as blind, deaf, dumb and lame are made whole, and all will live long lives (Isaiah 35:5-6; 65:20).
7. No sadness as everlasting joy and singing cause sorrow and sighing to flee (Isaiah 35:10).
8. No open unbelief as Jesus’ word is law and all worship him or perish (Isaiah 60:11-12).
Wow! Could you be happy in a world like that? One would surmise that living in a perfect environment, not having to deal with Satan’s devilish schemes and having Jesus himself on the throne would produce perfect people. Wrong! In one of the most unbelievable passages of Scripture, God actually releases Satan for a short time at the end of the 1,000 years. Amazingly he is able to deceive millions to rebel and battle against the Lord, his people and his beloved city, Jerusalem. All the rebels experience a fiery end, and Satan is put out of business permanently (Revelation 20:7-10).
What will go wrong with these people? Just like today, those born in the millennium will possess an innate sin nature needing Jesus’ forgiveness and salvation. Despite having believing parents, they need to make their own choice for Christ. They are like the little boy who was ordered to sit down and did so saying, “I’m sitting down on the outside BUT standing up on the inside!” They are like some “good” teens today who seem to obey and follow God willingly yet when out from under parental rule choose to go “wild.” Apparently these millions of rebels are just “playing the game” of Christianity until they see their opportunity to rebel.
One may ask, “Why did God blow it by letting Satan out of the pit?!” It is all part of his plan to provide a chance to show their true hearts which he knew all along. This revolt shows two crucial applications for us all today.
1. A perfect environment does NOT produce a perfect heart because “the heart is deceitful above all things and desperately wicked (sick, beyond human cure). Who can know (understand) it? I, the Lord, search the heart” (Jeremiah 17:9-10). Only God’s miracle of the new birth can change the sinful human heart (Ezekiel 36:26; 2 Corinthians 5:17).
2. God always, from Adam to the very end, gives man a choice to trust and follow him or go his own sinful way. We are not his nor even Satan’s robots (James 1:13-16). As the London Times posed the question of “What is Wrong with the World?” G.K. Chesterton gave the refreshing answer of “Dear Sirs, I am.”
Contrary to some beliefs, we are not now in the millennium nor will we ever bring it in BUT today Jesus seeks to rule and reign on the throne of each of our hearts. Is he your Lord, King and Savior? Have you willingly, personally turned from your sin to trust Jesus alone to receive forgiveness and eternal life (John 3:16)? Are you as a believer harboring any covert seeds of rebellion against God that need to be confessed and forsaken (Proverbs 28:13)? If Jesus rules in your heart today, someday you will reign with him (Revelation 20:4-6)! Strike up the “Hallelujah Chorus”!