Goshen, IN (46526)

Today

Mostly sunny skies this morning. Scattered showers and thunderstorms developing during the afternoon. High around 90F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 56F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.