As another Memorial Day has come and gone, we were again reminded to remember the many servicemen and women who have given the ultimate sacrifice of their lives for the freedoms we enjoy in our nation. These sacrifices are not to be taken lightly as freedom in this world is never free.
In one church there was a display with a large plaque covered with names and a small American flag on either side. The pastor noticed a small boy Alex staring at the plaque for some time. The boy said, “Good morning, Pastor. What’s this?” The pastor explained that it was a memorial to all the young men and women who had died in the service. After a time of soberly staring together, Alex finally asked in a barely audible voice, trembling with fear, “W-W-Which service? The morning or the evening?” We do thank the Lord for those brave service people who have made it possible for us to live in “the land of the free”!
Speaking of remembering, God knows our proneness to forget about almost everything that is important. So he often exhorts us to “remember” and not fall into a state of spiritual amnesia. Malachi 3:16 refers to God’s “book of remembrance,” but we also would do well to have our own “books of remembrance” of God’s goodness to us.
What are a few of the things we all need to remember? We need to remember God’s name. “Sing praise to the LORD, you saints of his, and give thanks at the remembrance of his holy name” (Psalm 30:4).
“LORD” is our English Bible’s designation for his name “Jehovah, Yahweh or I Am.” When Moses asked God what his name was (Exodus 3:13-14), the Almighty answered, “I Am WHO I Am” testifying to the fact that he is eternal, always has been and always will be, having no beginning or ending. We always need to remember that God IS NOT “He was,” He used to be,” “He might be” or “He should or could be.” He never, ever changes even though we change and situations change all the time.
We need to remember God’s faithfulness to us over the years. When we find ourselves in disturbing, hard and stressful circumstances in the present, we need to revisit memorials of God’s help in the past. The Psalmist Asaph was found in a sighing and sinking state of mind, even questioning whether God had cast him off forever (Psalm 77:9). Fortunately he pulled out his “Book of Remembrance” just in time saying, “This is my anguish, BUT I will remember the years of the right hand of the Most High. I will remember the works of the Lord. Surely, I will remember your wonderful works of old” (vv. 10-11). This gave Asaph renewed strength and changed his entire outlook on life (vv. 12-20).
What happens when we have the spiritual amnesia our enemy, the devil, loves to promote? Take note of the wandering Israelites who misplaced their “books of remembrance.” “They refused to walk in his law, and FORGOT his works and wonders that he had shown them” (Psalm 78:10-11). “Yes, again and again they tempted God, and limited the Holy One of Israel. They did not remember his power” (78:41-42). Amazingly despite their unfaithfulness and forgetfulness, God “remembered that they (we!) were but flesh” (vs. 39) and “remembers his covenant forever” (Psalm 105:8). “If we are faithless, he remains faithful; he cannot deny Himself” (2 Timothy 2:13).
Finally we need to remember Jesus Christ’s ultimate sacrifice on Calvary’s cross to set us free from sin’s penalty and power. We are all sinners under the “law of sin and death” (Romans 8:2). We all sin and fall far short of God’s holy, perfect standard and thus our sentence is spiritual death or separation from God eternally in hell (Romans 6:23). Gratefully, when we repent (turn from) our sins and put our full trust in Christ and his shed blood, we are saved, redeemed, forgiven and set free (John 3:16; 1 John 1:7). This is the truth that will really set one free for all eternity (John 8:32, 36) even in the “land of the free and the home of the brave.”
After receiving Christ’s salvation, Christ desires us to continually remember his sacrifice through practicing communion. As Jesus took the symbols of the bread (his body) and cup (his blood), he exhorted us to never, ever forget his substitutionary atoning death saying, “Do this in remembrance of me (the bread) … This do as often as you drink it (the cup), in remembrance of me” (1 Corinthians 11:24-25). We are to keep proclaiming this until he comes for us (vs. 26).
With Memorial Day, we sure have a lot to remember both nationally and spiritually. Keep that “book of remembrance” close to you. Write in it often and refer to it often.