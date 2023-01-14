Are you still shocked at all the bizarre things you hear about and read in the news these days or are you beyond that? Are you ever set aback by things that God shares in his Word, the Bible? Here are a few statements that may or may not surprise you. Be assured that I did not make any of them up.
Unknowingly God’s righteous servant Job was made to suffer tremendous loss of wealth, property, family members and personal health as a result of God’s challenge to Satan that Job would be faithful to him no matter what (Job 1-2). When he lost his seven sons and three daughters in a wind storm (1:19), his surviving wife encouraged Job to “curse God and die” rather than endure his sufferings. Job’s wise response was that she was talking foolishness, and we cannot accept God’s goodness without also accepting adversity. Amazingly, through all this, God says that Job “did not sin with his lips” (2:9-11).
However, as time passed and Job’s sufferings continued, he rued the day of his birth, debated with three “friendly comforters” who now thought he was a gross sinner, and continually questioned God’s fairness (Job 3-31). In the midst of all this frustration, perhaps his most shocking utterance was “My breath is offensive to my wife” (19:17)! Did she say this as further encouragement? This would be a great time for a Scope or Altoids commercial. (Actually ceasing from eating meat will do the trick.) In the end, God asserted His sovereignty, silenced Job to the point of repentance and doubly blessed him all the while soundly refuting Satan’s accusation (chapters 38-42).
Here’s another shocker! In Psalm 5:5 David proclaims, “You (God) hate all workers of iniquity (sin).” Since we have all sinned and missed the mark of God’s holy standard (Romans 3:23), that is very distressing.
It is obvious that God detests all sin (Proverbs 6:16-19) and urges us as believers to do the same (Psalm 97:10). It is also true that God loves sinners (John 3:16). So our surprising statement tells us that it is hard to separate the sinner from the sin that God despises.
Some think that the Lord is much “nicer” and more loving in the New Testament than the Old particularly as John 3:16 declares that “God so loved the world (all of us sinners) that he gave up his one and only Son (Jesus) that whoever (anyone and everyone) believes and trusts in him alone shall not perish BUT have everlasting life.”
The point is God really does love even the worst of sinners and offers to us all forgiveness and eternal life. However, for all who cling to their sin, disobedience and rebellion, they will face the music of God’s holy wrath and judgment someday (John 3:36). By the way, check out Revelation if you think that God’s wrath was only shown in Old Testament times.
Do you want another stunner?! We have all heard that we should “trust our hearts” and “go with our gut feelings” for our decisions. While we sometimes need to do that, I often remind my congregation of Proverbs 28:26: “He who trusts in his own heart is a fool (one who ignores God).” We have all made bad, even very, very bad decisions by trusting our emotions, feelings and intuitions rather than God and his Word.
Look at the messes many folks are in today because they foolishly trusted their hearts. A much better plan is to “Trust in the Lord with ALL your heart and lean (depend) not on your own understanding. In ALL your ways acknowledge (seek) him, and he will direct (make straight) your paths” (Proverbs 3:5-6).
Yet another shocker is found in Proverbs 30:2 as wise Agur confesses, “Surely I am more stupid (brutish, ignorant, dull, unreceptive) than any man!” To which I might say “Amen!” in my worst moments. Certainly this man needed a boost of self-esteem and some serious mental reprogramming. Those of us who have been called “Stupid!” cringe at this apparent self-abuse. By the way, Jesus said that we should never, ever, ever call anyone such names (Matthew 5:22), even ourselves.
As Agur catches our attention, on further examination he is actually humbly admitting that he is totally unable to know God on the basis of his own insights and intellect (vv. 3-5). As you read this chapter, you will conclude that he really is a very wise man after all.
Finally, to the many who falsely claim that all roads (religions, faith) lead to the same place, namely heaven, John 14:6 should stop them dead in their tracks. Jesus Christ, the eternal Son of God, God in human flesh and blood, the Creator of this universe and the Living Word of God (John 1:1-3, 14) states plainly without stammering or stuttering, “I am THE Way, THE Truth and THE Life. NO ONE comes to the Father (heaven, salvation) EXCEPT through ME.” Just as all roads do not lead to Goshen, Indiana, so all spiritual “roads” do not lead to heaven. Except for Jesus’ way, all others are dead ends.
Only Jesus as God could die for our sins, rise from the dead and save our lost souls. What spiritual road are you travelling on today? I encourage you to exit off the broad way that leads to destruction and travel the narrow, exclusive way of Jesus Christ that leads to heaven (Matthew 7:13-14). You will never ever be sorry.
That’s enough shockers for one article. I encourage you to continue to believe, read, study, know, live out and share God’s Holy Word. You might even discover more shockingly surprising but true statements that will change your life for the good.