I know that I am two weeks behind the calendar with my columns lately. When I think about it though, all too often we consider Jesus’ resurrection from the dead to be just some biblical, theological and historical event that we celebrate only on the first Sunday after the first full moon after the spring equinox. In reality it should be celebrated and lived in light of every single day. It is that significant!
While studying theology at Grace Seminary years ago, we learned about the various areas of doctrine and the Scriptures related to them. Then we would discuss the practical aspects of those teachings for our daily lives. We must never think that true biblical theology is impractical since it is from God Himself. For example, since God is all-powerful, all-knowing and all-present, does that have ANY practical application to your life? I hope to shout! So the resurrection of Christ is a total life-changer!
Since it would take many, many articles to cover all the practical values of the Lord’s resurrection, I will mention only one: it should produce in us a confident assurance in God’s Word. “God said it; I believe it and that settles it!” How do we know that Jesus Christ is truly 100% God in human flesh and blood? His sinless life, undeniable miracles and authoritative testimony and teachings should be enough to set the record straight.
To totally nail this fact down, Romans 1:3-4 states that Jesus was born of King David’s lineage (through Mary) according to the flesh and “declared to be the Son of God with power according to the Spirit of holiness (How?) by the resurrection from the dead.” The word “declared” means to “mark off/out like boundaries, clearly designate or define with no doubts about it.” Just as the horizon clearly divides the earth and sky, so Christ’s resurrection clearly separates him from all humanity with irrefutable evidence. God shows his love for us at the cross (Romans 5:8) and his power (origin for our English words dynamic, dynamo, dynamite) by the resurrection. You would not expect Jesus’ supernatural life to end in death, would you?!
How then do we know for sure that we as lost sinners can be saved from sin’s penalty, power and presence (in heaven) by trusting and believing in Jesus Christ alone? Romans 4:25 affirms that our Lord “was delivered up and over (to the cross) for our offenses (sins) and raised up for our justification” (to be declared righteous in God’s sight, Romans 5:1, 9). In short, if Jesus simply died and was buried without coming back to life, our faith, hope of eternal life and preaching are all in vain and we are to be pitied as disillusioned souls (1 Corinthians 15:17-19). The resurrection proved that Jesus truly was who he said he was and his untimely death on Calvary’s cross truly paid for our sins. It “sealed the deal” so to speak.
We could never, ever be forgiven, saved or go to heaven without Christ’s resurrection. In the same vein, we cannot ever be forgiven, saved or go to heaven without believing in his resurrection. Romans 10:9 asserts “If you (Yes, YOU!) confess (agree with what God says) with your mouth the Lord Jesus (that Jesus is Lord and God) and believe in your heart that God has raised Him from the dead, you will be saved.” Of course, this passage assumes that we already believe that we are sinners separated from God and that Jesus died to totally pay for our sins.
The two hardest obstacles to hurdle for any who come to faith in Christ are these: 1) His incarnation — God taking on himself human flesh and being totally both God and man and 2) His resurrection. The Bible affirms both. Jesus said, “I am the resurrection and the life. He who believes (trusts) in me though he may die (physically), he shall live (spiritually, eternally in heaven), and whoever lives (physically) and believes in me shall never die (spiritually in hell). Do YOU believe this?” (John 11:25-26) This is the ultimate question. In 1997 I read puzzling statements that according to a Barna survey 35% of “born again” Christians deny the literal, bodily resurrection of Jesus Christ?! According to Romans 10:9-10 and John 11:25-26 you cannot have it both ways.
The resurrection changes everything for us. I challenge you to research all the resurrection passages in the New Testament and see ALL the practical differences it makes in our lives. I read about an Elvis impersonator who prays to him before going on stage saying, “Be one with me. Let’s do this together!” He wants to be like Elvis so much that he has convinced himself that Elvis is listening to him and can transform him. Now he is to be pitied. Elvis is NOT God and Elvis is dead. Jesus Christ IS God and he IS alive indeed. Someday we will all stand before him either as our Savior or our Judge. What practical difference has his resurrection made in your life? Let’s celebrate Resurrection Day every day, living lives demonstrating that Jesus is alive in our hearts. Can I get a witness?