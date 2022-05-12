Do you ever feel like you are too insignificant, untalented or weak to ever have an influence for God in your world?
Yet time after time we read in God’s Word how one man or one woman made a huge difference. Think about Moses, Joshua, Deborah, David, Elijah, Dorcas, Paul, etc.
Paul considered himself to be unworthy to be used by God and said, “This is a faithful saying and worthy of all acceptance, that Christ Jesus came into the world to save sinners, of whom I am chief. However, for this reason I obtained mercy, that in me first Jesus Christ might show all longsuffering, as a pattern to those who are going to believe on him for everlasting life” (1 Timothy 1:15-16).
One person controlled by and obedient to God is a powerful force for good in this world.
Here are two illustrations from our more recent past of the influence that one single, solitary person can have in our society for God and in history.
In 1855, a Sunday school teacher, Edward Kimball, faithfully shared the gospel with one of his students, a Boston shoe clerk. Mr. Kimball’s testimony regarding this young man was that he had never seen someone more spiritually dark than he was. But God, in his mercy, saved him. That shoe clerk was D.L. Moody who became one of the greatest evangelists of modern times. Thousands professed faith in Christ as a result of Moody’s ministry.
Moody made several trips to the British Isles, and in 1879 as a result of his preaching one young Baptist pastor was challenged to reach out more to the lost. He became one of England’s most sought-after preachers. He published many books which are still being used today. His name was F.B. Meyer.
Meyer spoke regularly in the USA. In one of his evangelistic tours a young student by the name of Wilbur Chapman professed faith in Jesus Christ. Chapman became an evangelist urging people throughout the nation to trust in Jesus and be saved. To help him spread the gospel message, Chapman asked a new convert to help him. This young man was an ex-baseball player named Billy Sunday.
In 1934, Billy Sunday was holding evangelistic meetings in Charlotte, North Carolina. In preparation for the campaign a number of men were gathered on the property of Frank Graham to plead with God to save souls. It was during those meetings that Billy Graham accepted Christ as his Savior. As a result of the faithful witness of that often forgotten Sunday school teacher, thousands upon thousands have come to faith in Jesus Christ.
The second illustration happened in 1898 when the U.S. Senate brought impeachment proceedings against President Andrew Johnson for breaking a law that Johnson declared was unconstitutional. In order for the President to be convicted, the Senate needed a 2/3 vote. Early in the proceedings it became apparent that junior Sen. Edmund G. Ross from Kansas would be a key vote. However, he refused to reveal his position, stating that he wanted to hear all the evidence before making up his mind.
Sen. Ross was subjected to just about every kind of coercion and intimidation you can think of. His house was watched, attempts were made to bribe him as well as extended family members. His background was investigated to discredit him. He was vilified in the press. He was threatened, verbally abused on the street and even in the Senate chambers. He was deluged with telegrams and letters demanding that he vote against the president. Still, Ross refused to take sides even though he did not personally like President Johnson and opposed most of his policies. He had determined to make his decision based upon what was right rather than personal opinion.
It became apparent that if Ross voted against his own party in favor of the president, his political career would end. His business prospects were quite slim. With emotions running so high, he feared to take his family back to his home state of Kansas. Despite all that, he still determined to base his decision on what was right rather than what was easy and popular.
When the vote finally came, things went as predicted. Thirty-five senators had voted to convict the president and 18 voted to acquit him. The deciding vote was up to Ross who voted “not guilty” because he was convinced that the president had done nothing wrong. The law was unconstitutional.
Whether they agree with Ross’ decision or not, most historians agree that his vote affected the course of American history and perhaps world history as well. You see if President Johnson would have been ousted from office, he would have been replaced by Benjamin Wade, a radical Republican who wanted to punish the South. Racial reforms would have been set back years. The tobacco and cotton industries would have been crippled for years, affecting not only the American economy, but also that of England and France who depended on America for these products.
Once again we see that one person can make a big difference in our world by sharing Jesus Christ with others and standing up for what is right. As the Bible asserts repeatedly, it is God working in us and through us that great things are accomplished for him. “For we do not preach ourselves, but Christ Jesus the Lord, and ourselves your bondservants for Jesus’ sake. For it is God who commanded the light to shine out of darkness, who has shone in our hearts to give the light of the knowledge of the glory of God in the face of Jesus Christ” (2 Corinthians 4:5-6).
Through Christ you can make a big difference. The question is “Will you?”