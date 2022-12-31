Ah yes, we approach yet another “new” year. The personal question is “Will my life be the same old, same old or will I dare to make some new, bold resolutions to improve my life?” One person aptly wished, “May all your troubles be as short as your New Year’s resolutions!” In light of the high rate of failures, many have forsaken the practice to “play it safe” saying “Nothing ventured, nothing lost!”
- One man who took resolutions very seriously was Jonathan Edwards (1703-1758), a great Puritan pastor, philosopher and theologian. He is probably best known for his sermon “Sinners in the Hands of An Angry God” which sparked revival in the New England states. (Note: Not my personal way of sharing the gospel, but it sure was effective then.) He is also known for his adherence to certain spiritual resolutions that we as believers may do well to follow ourselves.
He starts by saying “Being sensible that I am unable to do anything without God’s help, I do humbly entreat him, by his grace, to enable me to keep these resolutions, so far as they are agreeable to his will, for Christ’s sake. I will remember to read over these resolutions once a week.”
- 1. Resolved, that I will do whatsoever I think to be most to the glory of God, and my own good, profit and pleasure … to do whatever I think to be my duty, and most for the good and advantage of mankind in general (1 Corinthians 6:12; 10:31-33).
2. Resolved, never to lose one moment of time, but improve it in the most profitable way I possibly can (Psalm 90:12).
3. Resolved, to live with all my might, while I do live (Colossians 3:23).
4. Resolved, never to do anything which I should be afraid to do, if it were the last hour of my life (1 John 2:28).
5. Resolved, never to do anything out of revenge (Romans 12:17-21).
6. Resolved, never to speak evil of anyone, so that it shall tend to his dishonor, more or less, upon no account except for some real good (James 3:8-10; 4:11-12; 5:9).
7. Resolved, to study the Scriptures so steadily, constantly and frequently, as that I may find, and plainly perceive, myself to grow in the knowledge of the same (2 Timothy 2:15; 3:16-17; 1 Peter 2:2).
8. Resolved, never to count that a prayer, nor to let that pass as a prayer, nor that as a petition of a prayer, which is so made, that I cannot hope that God will answer it; nor that as a confession, which I cannot hope God will accept (James 1:5-8; 1 John 5:14-15).
9. Resolved, to ask myself, at the end of every day, week, month and year, wherein I could possibly, in any respect, have done better (Philippians 3:12-14).
10. Resolved, never to give over, nor in the least to slacken, my fight with my corruptions (sin), however unsuccessful I may be (1 Peter 2:11-12; 2 Timothy 2:21-22).
11. Resolved, after afflictions, to inquire, what am I the better for them; what good I have got by them; and, what I might have got by them (Psalm 119:67, 71; James 1:2-4).
12. Resolved, always to do that, which I shall wish I had done when I see others do it (Matthew 7:12; Galatians 6:9-10).
13. Resolved, let there be something of benevolence (good) in all that I speak (Psalm 141:3; Ephesians 4:29-32).
Can you say amen to all those resolutions? They are not your average, run-of-the-mill New Year’s resolutions, but daily personal commitments to our Lord and Savior. May we all have the resolve to live for him with such goals in mind today, throughout all of 2023 and for the rest of our earthly lives with God’s help, of course. Do I hear an “Amen!” out there?
- Excerpts are from The Works of Jonathan Edwards, Vol.1 as compiled by Perry Miller.
- The Scripture passages were added by me.