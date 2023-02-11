A very popular TV show for 40-plus years now is Wheel of Fortune. Are you successful at guessing the puzzle solutions? Do you think you have what it takes to get on the show?
On Father’s Day afternoon in 2012, my wife and I decided on a whim to go to the sixth and final Wheel tryouts in Washington, Pennsylvania. We each filled out a card with basic personal info and placed it in a barrel. Then we listened with bated breath as names were announced one by one. The Bible says, “The last shall be first” (Matthew 20:16) and amazingly my name was almost the last to be called. One step closer to being on national TV!
The next five chosen ones were brought up on stage to be interviewed by a Pat Sajak wannabe escorted by a replacement Vanna White. While they never told you, they were looking for enthusiastic personalities. One lady was a dancer so she did a little jig for the crowd.
As my turn approached, nerves threatened to overtake me, but God graciously calmed me down. I was asked what I did for a living (always a loaded question for a preacher). After I informed all that I was a local pastor, one in the crowd shouted “Amen, Pastor!” I had at least two fans in the audience.
I was then asked what I did for fun, and I quickly replied, “I have fun preaching. In fact, I told this to my congregation just this morning. You are in a room with three monkeys. One is holding a banana, one a pen and the other a book. Which is the smartest in the room?” After a while “Pat” said, “The one with the book!” To which I answered, “YOU are in a room with three monkeys …” The crowd roared!
Next the five of us played a round of Wheel of Fortune. Of course, I gave the key letter “g” to hand this puzzle to one really sharp and perky gal who rightly solved “golden eagle.” As an Eagles fan, I failed miserably there. I blew it. We were all given a few parting trinkets including a set of Wheel of Fortune playing cards (I gave them away) and was told to closely watch our emails for news of further try-outs. I thought I had two chances: fat and slim.!
Shock of all shocks, a week or two later I received the exciting news that I was still in the running. About 60 of us met in a crowded hotel conference room not knowing what to expect. The air was thick indeed. First, they simply called out everyone’s name asking us to call out a letter or two on a puzzle. Apparently they wanted to observe who would speak up loud and clear.
Then we were each given a sheet with 15 Wheel of Fortune-type puzzles with only a few letters filled in. We were given 5-10 minutes to solve as many as we could. After testing our enthusiasm, personalities and voices, now they were giving us an IQ test. As I turned mine in, I knew the end was near. After what seemed an eternity, the officials returned and surprise, surprise my name was the second of 30 to be announced as continuing. One couple near me was very upset saying that it was not fair that they were not chosen. That’s the way the Wheel turns, I guess!
One more test to go and it’s off to Hollywood. This was the “performance under pressure” test. (They never told you these things, but I figured it out on my own.) Now six contestants stood up to play a serious round of Wheel of Fortune at a rapid pace. Keep in mind that they always put the letters already called on the board where you can see them. In this pressurized competition, I called for two letters already chosen, a colossal failure signaling the end of my game show career.
What did I receive for all my efforts? A 2-inch pencil saying, “I tried out for Wheel of Fortune.” I came close, but as they say “close only counts in horseshoes and grenades.” I did receive a losing hero’s welcome when I got home. I probably could not have afforded the trip to Hollywood anyway.
Where is the spiritual lesson in all of this? The point is that there are no tryouts for heaven here on earth. No one can qualify as we all fail the entrance exam being sinners by nature and by choice (Romans 3:23). All of our very best efforts at righteousness are viewed as “filthy rags” compared with God’s absolute holiness (Isaiah 64:6). If it’s up to our goodness or performance to get into the pearly gates, we are all the “biggest losers.”
The good news is that God is NOT holding tryouts for heaven but is graciously giving homes in heaven to all who repent of (turn from) their sins and own ways to get there (Isaiah 53:6) and put their faith and trust in Jesus Christ alone (John 1:12; 3:16; 3:36). He is the one and only way to get there (John 14:6). Eternal life, forgiveness of sin, adoption into God’s family and heaven are his free and gracious gifts (Romans 6:23; Ephesians 2:8-9) offered to us all.
While I ultimately failed the Wheel of Fortune tryout, I have humbly received God’s gift of eternal life. How about you? Quit trying to earn it and simply receive it today. You’ll be glad you did.