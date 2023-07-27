While I’m not a fan of science fiction movies, I was curious to discover what The Transformers’ movies were all about. The Transformers are robots that can change into machines, vehicles, guns and even animals. The good Autobots battle the evil Decepticons for control of the universe. All to the tune of $5 billion plus in gross earnings.
In my research I found an interesting utterance from the young boy in the story, Sam Witwicky, who quoted his family motto passed down from his great-grandfather. “NO sacrifice, NO victory!” That sounds almost biblical. If Romans 8:37 says that through Christ we are “more than (surpassing) conquerors (overcomers, victors),” why are so many of us believers living defeated, non-victorious lives? Could Sam have the answer?
You might say that Romans 12:1-2 holds the keys to victorious Christian living. Let’s just focus on verse 1 which says, “I (Apostle Paul) beseech (urge, beg, plead with) you therefore, brethren (believers, brothers and sisters in Christ), by the mercies (compassion, love) of God, that you present (once for all) your bodies as a living sacrifice, holy, acceptable to God, which is your reasonable service (of worship).” Paul is not making a vague suggestion here but an urgent plea in light of the mercy, love, kindness, compassion, longsuffering, forgiveness and salvation that God showers upon those who trust in Jesus Christ as Lord and Savior.
You might say that “therefore” refers back to all the rich teaching in chapters 1-11 as Paul meticulously rehearses how the Lord can take a lost sinner headed for eternal hell and justify (declare righteous) him freely by his grace and through a person’s faith and trust in Jesus alone. Just think about God’s mercies in redemption. “Having been justified freely by his grace, we have peace with God.” (Romans 3:24). “There is therefore now no condemnation to those who are in Christ Jesus” (Romans 8:1). “What shall separate us from the love of Christ ...?” (Romans 8:35, 38-39) Nothing at all! If you are a born again child of God, think about ALL that He has done for you because “God SO loved the world …” (John 3:16).
Paul’s plea to us is that in light of God’s mercies, it should only be natural for us to sacrifice our all to him out of thankfulness and love. “Present” means to “place beside for a purpose, bring a sacrifice, and make yourself available.” The tense of that verb is actually “once for all.” As a loving bride presents herself to her husband on their wedding day with no hesitation or turning back, so we should give ourselves to our heavenly Bridegroom and Savior. Yes, renewals, reaffirmations and rededications are needed in both cases.
Just what kind of sacrifice does God desire of us? He demands the TOTAL sacrifice of our bodies. In Greek/Roman culture the physical body was considered “evil” so it did not matter what you did with it as long as your soul was pure. God says that he wants our eyes, mouths, hands, mind, will, emotions, desires, hopes, plans, frustrations, disappointments, all that we are body, soul and spirit holding nothing whatsoever back from him. Nothing but a total sacrifice to him will suffice since Jesus gave his all on Calvary’s cross for us.
Our Lord also desires a LIVING sacrifice unlike the dead Old Testament animal sacrifices. We often ask, “Are you willing to die for Christ?” when the crucial question really is “Will you LIVE for him?” It seems like the trouble with us living sacrifices is that we continually want to crawl off the altar!
God deems our living sacrifices as HOLY or “set apart” from sin to him alone. In Christ we are now called "saints" or “holy, set apart ones” (check out Romans 1:7), so our daily lives should reflect our name and calling. “But as he who called you is holy, you also be holy (pure, set apart, different from the world) in ALL your conduct” (1 Peter 1:15). 1 Corinthians 6:19 says that now our bodies are “the temple (actually the Holy of Holies) of the Holy Spirit.”
You might say that you are not worthy to be a sacrifice to God, or he’ll be disappointed with you. However, your sacrifice is ACCEPTABLE or well-pleasing to him. He receives us as we are with open arms and never, ever sends us away in rejection (John 6:37).
Finally the sacrifice of ourselves to God is the only REASONABLE, logical, sensible, rational, wise thing to do! We humans are constantly evaluating the logic and intelligence of others saying, “That was dumb, stupid or idiotic!” Paul is saying, “Use your spiritual noodle here!” After all that Christ has done, is doing and will do for you, are you SO unthankful that you will just keep your life for yourself and opt out of your reasonable service and worship to God?
Jesus himself said, “Whoever desires to save (keep for himself) his life will lose it (blessings, rewards); but whoever loses his life for my sake will find it” (Matthew 16:25). Too many professing believers are happy with their “ticket to heaven” and basically telling God “Thanks! I’ll see you when I get there!” Is this the victorious Christian life? All of us need to yield our lives to God and “get off the bench” to serve him with all we are worth. Just think of what God could do in and through us if we all would give ourselves totally to him! Let’s all take Romans 12:1 and the Witwicky family motto to heart — “NO sacrifice, NO victory”!