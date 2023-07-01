I trust you will have a Happy 247th Birthday on July 4th! I say “you” but really it’s our USA whose declaration of independence states:
“We hold these truths to be self-evident that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights; that among these are life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.”
“Unalienable” means “unable to be taken away, denied, revoked or given away.” While these rights are great and certainly are not practiced in all nations, only Jesus Christ can promise and deliver the ultimate life, liberty and happiness to anyone anywhere.
Do you have real life? A key word in the Gospel of John is “life” (Greek zoe) referring to life in the absolute sense or as God has it in contrast to bios or basic human life with its activities, pursuits and needs (2 Timothy 2:4). Jesus offers to all eternal or everlasting life which begins when one repents or turns from his sins and trusts in him alone for forgiveness (Acts 20:21) and continues in heaven throughout all eternity (John 3:16). We are all born spiritually “dead in trespasses and sins” and need to be born again or born from above by God’s Holy Spirit (John 3:3-7). Jesus said, “This is eternal life, that they may know you, the only true God and Jesus Christ whom you have sent” (John 17:3).
If we do not believe, Jesus says, “you will die in your sins” or experience separation from God eternally. That’s NOT God’s plan for you! Jesus affirmed, “I have come that they (your name) may have life and that they (your name) may have it more abundantly” (overflowing, to the full). Jesus gave his life for us so we could have this wonderful life (John 10:10-11).
Jesus not only died for us but rose again from the dead as he said “I am the resurrection and the life. He who believes in me, though he may die (physically), he shall live (spiritually). And whoever lives (physically) and believes in me shall never die (spiritually). Do you believe this?” (John 11:25-26) Do you have real life today?
Do you have real liberty? Isaiah’s prophecy in 61:1 predicted that the Messiah (Christ) would “proclaim liberty to the captives.” While speaking to folks who denied being in bondage to anyone, Jesus said, “Whoever commits sin is a slave of sin” (John 8:34). Do you know anyone who has committed sin? Is he or she in your mirror? Yes, we are all sinners by nature (Romans 5:12) and by choice (Romans 3:23) disobeying God’s law in thought, word and deed by commission and omission.
The good news to those who trust Jesus as Savior is “you shall know the truth and the truth shall make you free” (John 8:32). Furthermore “if the Son (Jesus, the Son of God) makes you free, you shall be free indeed” (vs. 36).
Many think that following Jesus is bondage and to do what you please is liberty. Others think that when they are forgiven by Christ, they now have freedom to do as they please. Wrong on both counts. When Jesus sets you free from sin, you are now free to be all he wants you to be and to serve him willingly out of a heart of love, obedience and thanks (Romans 6:18, 22). Do you have real liberty today in “the land of the free”?
Finally, do you have real happiness? Americans certainly are obsessed with chasing the elusive god of happiness thinking that things, money, pleasure, relationships, etc. will end this pursuit. In the 2023 World Happiness Report, the U.S. ranked 15th out of 50 nations far behind # 1 Finland. This pursuit does not guarantee happiness.
“Blessed” is often used as a biblical synonym for “happy” meaning “to be in an enviable state.” After studying this use of “blessed” in the Bible, I have concluded that happiness is really dependent on spiritual conditions and our relationship to God Himself. Check out the Beatitudes in Matthew 5:1-12. Such is true happiness. Ironically the English word “happiness” comes from “hap” or “luck, chance or fortune.” One dictionary definition is “a state of enjoyment, pleasure, things going your way, cheerful emotions.” Thus when people, things and circumstances are all going your way, you will be happy. How often does that happen? So this kind of pursuit of happiness is never ending.
In John 13:17 Jesus says, “If you know these things, blessed/happy are you if you do them.” “Blessed/happy are those who have not seen (me – Jesus) and yet have believed” (John 20:29). Like the hymn says “Trust and obey, for there’s no other way to be happy in Jesus but to trust and obey.” Thus the believer in Jesus can have happiness or actually joy even in “unhappy” situations (James 1:2-4).
Are you truly happy in Jesus today? Have you claimed your “unalienable rights” that are ultimately found in Jesus alone? Then you will be really living, really free and really happy. I guarantee it.