My soul finds rest in God alone; my salvation comes from God — God alone is my rock and my salvation. God is my fortress, I will never be shaken. Psalm 62:1-2
There’s an empty spot inside me. A good friend died recently. For about 20 years I’ve appreciated her wisdom and wit. So there’s a void I have to acknowledge and honor.
I’ve actually attempted to write this column for a couple of weeks now — but the words just wouldn’t align themselves on the page. And as I wondered why I couldn’t get anywhere it occurred to me that perhaps it was connected to the death of this one I cared deeply about. For though I know her soul is at peace, I’m still processing. My mind continually hops from books she shared to quotes she gave me to scriptures she loved. Talking with others that cherished her and finding reminders of how much she appreciated her Maker propel me forward.
My soul finds rest in God alone ...
I recall about 20 years ago when I was struggling with overwhelming professional responsibilities. It was then I learned of the concept of spiritual direction. And as I sat with someone with wisdom and humility, I began to see clearer midst the mire. Words offered guided me back to Scripture. I was encouraged to journal more and stay true to myself. Certainly these words weren’t new. But they were whole and they gave me a reconnection to Holy Presence that I needed so desperately.
My soul finds rest in God alone; my salvation comes from God ...
The day my brother died suddenly four years ago I phoned my friend. Without delay she opened her home to me, in spite of her health challenges. She embraced me with a misty-eyed hug. As I shared about his life, she simply listened.
Christ was in our midst. Through her hospitality I connected with the Holy. And I realized anew that God would undergird me in spite of the awfulness of his unexpected death. Deep communion together set me on a path so I might find wholeness and peace.
My soul finds rest in God alone; my salvation comes from God — God alone is my rock and my salvation ...
I love the mountains. Recently my husband and I traveled to Colorado with friends. We were graced with a place to stay that’s nestled in the trees over 9,000 feet up. That first morning, I found my way to the deck with my coffee and journal. As I gazed towards the peaks, dozens of trees blocked the majority of my view, but I was contented just to breathe in mountain air.
Imagine my surprise when a text from the home’s owner indicated I was literally five feet from a spectacular view of a snow-capped peak. With her suggestion, I stepped sideways and my eyes widened in delight. Incredible beauty was so close beside me — and I hadn’t realized it. As I texted back my appreciation I started thinking about what I’ve sometimes missed out on, just because I was unaware.
That large mountain was like a fortress — there all along, but elusive to me. Just like the wisdom within me often needs the guidance of friendship and Holy Connection in order to find the true path.
My soul finds rest in God alone; my salvation comes from God — God alone is my rock and my salvation. God is my fortress …
In the ensuing weeks since my friend’s death, I find that I’m delving into multi-faceted ways she pointed me toward God. She simply loved Jesus. And it shone in all that she did. Because of her influence in my life (and in the lives of so many others), I’m pondering how I can mentor others as she mentored me. For through the many years, with her thought-provoking words, she constantly guided our conversations back to how the Holy Spirit was working and leading.
I can’t say I won’t be dazed by the unforeseen challenges in life. But I firmly believe that as I seek to remain centered and firmly rooted in my faith, God will sustain me. My friend taught me to pray fervently and to lean deeply into Holy Connection. And for that I am indeed grateful.
My soul finds rest in God alone; my salvation comes from God — God alone is my rock and my salvation. God is my fortress, I will never be shaken.