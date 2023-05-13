Why are you here? What is your purpose in life? Do you believe that God has created you unique, special, one of a kind and nobody else can replace you in his plan? It’s true (Psalm 139:13-18; Jeremiah 1:5)! Do you believe God has you exactly where you are for “such a time as this” (Esther 4:14)?
The Book of Esther in the Bible is amazing. God’s name is never mentioned once, but over and over we see his fingerprints in allowing a humble Jewess far away from home to become queen of the kingdom of Persia. Only God could orchestrate such an irony. Every Sunday school child knows the story.
However, all is not well in King Xerxes I’s palace following his promotion of Haman the Agagite (1 Samuel 15) or Amalekite (Exodus 17:16) to the highest position under him (Esther 3:1). One perk of the “prime minister” office was that all should bow and pay homage to him (3:2). All cooperated except the Jew, Mordecai, the older cousin and adopted father of Esther (2:7).
This act of civil disobedience so enraged the evil Haman that he plotted to annihilate every Jew in Persia’s vast kingdom (from India to Ethiopia (1:1)). He bribes the king’s support to destroy some unnamed people group (Jews) allegedly guilty of treason and rebellion (Persian rulers often made such decisions when drunk!). The fateful date for the one day massacre (March 7, 473 BC) was determined by lot (see Proverbs 16:28) which then became an unalterable “law of the Medes and Persians” and was spread throughout the kingdom by “pony express” (8:10). King Xerxes and Haman shared beverages while the city is perplexed by this shocking development (3:7-15).
Even though it was still 11 months away, Mordecai immediately began to mourn in typical Jewish fashion setting off a kingdom-wide Jewish revival of “fasting, weeping and wailing” (Joel 2:12; Esther 4:1-3). News of Cousin Mordecai’s public disturbance reaches Queen Esther, and she tries to quiet him down to no avail (4:4). Instead Mordecai sends Esther a copy of the Hitler-like decree and commands her to go directly to King Xerxes and plead for their people (4:7-8). Esther’s response includes (4:11): 1) A protocol issue — “I could lose my life! You just don’t see the king without an appointment!” 2) A personal issue — “The honeymoon is over! I haven’t been with him in 30 days! He’s done with me!” and 3) A pride issue (from reading between the story lines!) — “I’d have to reveal the secret that I am a Jew (2:10, 20)! He’d have to admit that he blew it by ordering my people’s death! I can’t do this!”
Mordecai gives a swift rebuttal (Kulp paraphrases): 1) “Don’t even think you’ll escape this!” (4:13), 2) “We will be saved somehow, someway else if you refuse. We Jews take a lickin’ but keep on tickin’ by God’s grace and promise.” and 3) (This is huge!) “Don’t miss your purpose for being queen. You’re not the queen just to be pampered, served, comfortable, to dress up and wave to your subjects. This is your shining, defining moment. Who knows whether you have come to the kingdom for such a time as this?” (4:14).
Esther’s response is convicting (4:16): 1) “I need your support! Fast (and pray) three days for me”, 2) “I will also seriously fast and pray with my staff” and 3) “I will surrender and go to the king even though it’s risky. If I perish, I perish!” That sounds negative and fatalistic, but I believe she meant, “I will do it at all costs, even my life!”
You can read the rest of the story for yourself but the bottom-line is that Esther did go boldly into Xerxes’ palace, was favorably received by him and followed a clever plan to expose Haman’s vile agenda and save her Jewish people. In the words of Chris Brady, “There’s no safety in a significant life and no significance in a safe life.” Esther certainly proved that and has been a stellar example to all believers through the ages.
All of which leads me back to the original question. “Do you know why you are here at such a time as this? Are you fulfilling God’s special plan and purpose for you?” Do you even know what the plan is? I can tell you plainly that “God our Savior desires all people to be saved (from their sins) and come to a knowledge of the truth” (1 Timothy 2:4). “Believe (put your full trust) on the Lord Jesus Christ, and you will be saved” (Acts 16:31). After that crucial, initial step, we all need to yield our all (body, soul and spirit) to him as a “living sacrifice” (Romans 12:1) saying, “Lord, here I am! I’m all yours! What do you want me to do in service to you? Why am I here? How can I get your gospel out to others as a housewife, factory worker, teacher, mechanic, etc.?
While this challenge is to all, may I encourage all of you especially today who are mothers, grandmothers and women, that God has a very special role, mission and plan for each of you today just like Esther. It may be behind the scenes, unknown and even mundane, but God deems it very important. Be faithful to him and to his will, and someday he will say, “Well done, good and faithful servant!” Edward E. hale said, “I am only one, but I am one. I can’t do everything, but I can do something, and because I can’t do everything, I will not refuse to do the something I can do!” This is YOUR time. God is counting on you.