Last week I had my “Welcome to Medicare!” visit with my doctor. It was found that my heart was strong (EKG), my vascular, blood and PSA tests were great and that I had no traces of dementia (love those tests!). The doc declared me healthy, and he’d see me in one year. Thank you, Lord!
While most of us are very concerned about our physical health, are we even more concerned about our spiritual health? The Lord is referred to as Jehovah Rophe (our Healer, Physician) in Exodus 15:26. Here are some of his guidelines and rules for spiritual health and wellness.
Protection — I was asked if I wore seat belts and have smoke detectors. The ultimate soul protection is to be saved, delivered from our sins. God desires all to be saved (1 Timothy 2:4) and Jesus died for us all (2 Corinthians 5:14-15), but he leaves the choice of repenting of our sins and trusting him up to us (Acts 16:30-31; John 3:16).
Food — It is necessary to eat the right foods and the right portions. Jeremiah declared “Your (God’s) words were found and I did eat them, and your word was to me the joy and rejoicing of my heart” (Jeremiah 15:16). Peter urges us to crave, long for the milk of God’s Word like newborn babies so that we may grow spiritually as a result (1 Peter 2:2). Too many are starving and malnourished spiritually when God’s Word is available.
Fresh Clean Water — Are you getting your eight glasses a day? Jesus offered a Samaritan woman and us living (free-flowing, not stagnant) water by which we will never thirst spiritually and which would spring up into everlasting life (John 4:10, 14). Too many forsake Jesus, the “fountain of living waters” and not depend on their own broken cisterns to get them through life (Jeremiah 2:13).
Fresh Air/Breathing — Some have likened prayer to spiritual breathing so to avoid it is like holding our breath or having asthma or apnea. 1 Thessalonians 5:18 commands us to “Pray without ceasing” or to be ready to commune with God 24/7 like breathing. Can you really live without proper breathing? Can you afford to try to live without dependence on God through prayer?
Rest/Sleep — Experts tell us we need eight hours of sleep each night to function well. Psalm 127:2 warns of the vanity of rising early (Amen!) and sitting up late because God wants to give his people sleep, a wondrous gift of God. Jesus invites all of us weary and heavy-laden folks to come to him and find rest for our souls as he helps us with life’s demands (Matthew 11:28-30).
Exercise — Watching sports on TV doesn’t count. Sorry! Walking is good exercise, and God calls us to walk or live our lives by faith (2 Corinthians 5:7), in love (Ephesians 5:2), in tune with the Holy Spirit (Ephesians 5:16), seeking to please him (1 Thessalonians 4:1) and like Jesus did (1 John 2:6). Stretching our muscles keeps us limber and strong. We all need to trust God for things and stretch our faith as the disciples asked Jesus to “Increase our faith!” (Luke 17:5). Faith as small as a mustard seed can go a long way if we use it (Matthew 20:17). Speaking of exercise, 1 Timothy 4:7-8 mentions exercising (English “gymnasium”) or training ourselves for godliness. Are you doing that?
Elimination — Yes, we all need to get rid of the waste and toxins of sin in our lives. “Let us cleanse ourselves from all filthiness of the flesh and spirit, perfecting holiness in the fear of God” (2 Corinthians 7:1). We do that by avoiding sin like “cow pies” in a field and by confessing it quickly to God when we do because he is “faithful and just to forgive us our sins and to cleanse us from all unrighteousness” (1 John 1:9).
Reduce Stress — Our heavenly Doctor commands us to not be anxious, worried and uptight but instead bring all our concerns to him in prayer so that we may experience his peace (Philippians 4:6-7). The peace God gives is beyond human understanding.
Right Medicine — Watch out for those side effects. “A merry (cheerful) heart does good like medicine” (Proverbs 17:22). “Fear the Lord and depart from evil. (Why?) It will be health (healing medicine) to your flesh and strength to your bones” (Proverbs 3:7-8). There’s no threat of overdose there.
Get Regular Check-ups — The Lord says to Israel in Jeremiah 30:17, “I will restore health to you and heal you of your wounds.” He does that for us spiritually. Don’t avoid his examinations but pray daily like David, “Search me, O God, and know my heart (inner being). Try me and know my anxieties, and see if there is any wicked way in me, and lead me in the way everlasting” (Psalm 139:23-24). Only he can give us new hearts and minds to serve him.
How is your health today? How is your spiritual health? Take heed to Jehovah Rophe’s guidelines and rules for spiritual wellness, and refer everyone you know to your Great Physician.
Here is my prayer for you today: “Beloved, I pray that you may prosper in all things and be in health, just as your soul prospers” (3 John 2). Is it well with your soul today?