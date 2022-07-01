Today is our church’s final evening of vacation Bible school. It has been a fun-filled week with a soccer theme and yours truly portraying a professional French soccer (football) player desperately trying to say French words correctly. Our main goal is to teach the children about Jesus and how they can be part of “God’s team.”
Of course, there are the crafts, games, snacks, songs, Bible memory verses and prizes for the precious boys and girls who attend. Tonight we’ll close with a short program for their families to see what they have learned as well as watch the amazing Christian illusionist John Begly.
As you read the Gospels, you get the distinct impression that Jesus Christ really, really loves children. However, the disciples were often irritated with and even rebuked parents for bringing their little ones to the Savior to be held and blessed. Greatly displeased, Jesus said, “Let the little ones come to me and do not forbid them for such is the kingdom of God. Whoever does not receive the kingdom of God as a little child (with child-like faith and trust) will by no means enter it” (Luke 18:16-17). He then proceeded to individually hold, touch and bless each child. Are you bringing your children and grandchildren to Jesus? Have you received him as a humble child?
I love the honesty and spontaneity of children. You just never know what they might say. I want to share with you some of the wisdom as taken from “Children’s Letters to God, the New Collection” compiled by Stuart Hample and Eric Marshall (1991, Workman Publishing, New York).
• “Dear God, how did you know you were God?” Charlene
• “Dear God, on Halloween I am going to wear a devil’s costume. Is that all right with you?” Marnie
• “Dear God, are you really invisible or is that just a trick?” Lucy
• “Dear God, did you mean for a giraffe to look like that or was it an accident?” Norma
• “Dear God, are there any patriarchs around today?” Patrick
• “Dear God, is Reverend Coe a friend of yours or do you just know him through business?” Donny
• “Dear God, I would like to know why all the things you said are in red.” Joanne
• “Dear God, did you really mean ‘Do unto others as they do unto you,’ because if you did then I’m going to fix my brother.” Darla
• “Dear God, it rained for our whole vacation and is my father mad! He said some things about you that people are not supposed to say, but I hope you will not hurt him anyway. Your friend, but I’m not going to tell you who I am.”
• “Dear God, please send me a pony. I never asked for anything before. You can look it up.” Bruce
• “Dear Mr. God, I wish you would not make it so easy for people to come apart. I had 3 stitches and a shot.” Janet
• “Dear God, please send Dennis Clark to a different camp this year.” Peter
• “Dear God, I keep waiting for spring, but it never came yet. Don’t forget.” Mark
• “Dear God, I think about you sometimes, even when I am not praying.” Elliot
• “Dear God, my brother told me about being born, but it doesn’t sound right.” Marsha
• “Dear God, I don’t ever feel alone since I found out about you.” Nora
As the children cried out in the temple saying, “Hosanna to the Son of David!” the religious elite asked Jesus, “Do you hear what they are saying?” Jesus replied, “Yes, have you never read, ‘Out of the mouths of babes and nursing infants, you have perfected praise’?” (Matthew 21:15-16)
It does pay to bring your children and grandchildren to Jesus and let them experience his love, forgiveness and salvation. Please don’t hold them back. I hope your church has a wonderful VBS.
God bless you!