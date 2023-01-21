In April 2022 the New Research Center polled Americans asking “Do you believe that Jesus Christ will return to earth someday?” Fifty-five percent answered “Yes!”, 25% “No!” and 16% said “I don’t believe in Jesus.” In reality the only opinion that really matters is what Jesus himself says. He plainly announces three times in Revelation 22 (the final chapter of the Bible), “Behold, I am coming quickly (suddenly)!” After two thousand years, many are wondering, “WHEN?”
Before answering “WHEN?” which I will deal with next week, it is prudent to investigate “HOW will Christ return?” In 1 Thessalonians 4:13-16 a concern arose over whether deceased (asleep) believers would miss out on all the blessings of Jesus’ coming. The Apostle Paul assured them that these departed saints would actually be first in line to meet the Savior as they will be miraculously resurrected from their graves. That’s a lot of messed up cemeteries!
All of this occurs after the Captain of our salvation descends from heaven with a loud commanding shout (vs. 16) perhaps ordering them like Lazarus to “Come forth!” (John 5:25, 28; 11:43) Immediately all living and true believers in Christ will also respond to his call to “Come up here!” (Revelation 4:1).
Oh, yes, there is also the voice of an archangel and the trumpet of God resounding along with “the shout that will take us out!” Trumpets blared to 1) declare war, 2) announce special events (weddings), 3) gather people for a journey or 4) announce the arrival of a special person. All these factors are in this trumpet call. Who is more special than Jesus our Savior, Lord, King and heavenly Bridegroom?!
You no doubt have heard the phrase “the Rapture” used of Christ’s return. 1 Thessalonians 4:17 states “Thus we who are alive and remain (believers) shall be CAUGHT UP together with them in the clouds to meet the Lord in the air and so we shall always be with the Lord.” “Caught up” means “to snatch, seize, sweep away with sudden force that cannot be resisted; Latin = rapture” (see also John 10:12, 28). The picture is that believers will be instantly drawn to Christ wherever we are or whatever we are doing like cars to a giant electromagnet.
If all this is not astounding enough, 1 Corinthians 15:51-52 says, “Behold I show you a mystery (a hidden truth now revealed): we (believers) shall not all sleep (die), but we shall all be changed (transformed) in a moment (Greek “atom”), in the twinkling of an eye at the last trumpet. For the trumpet will sound, and the dead will be raised incorruptible, and we shall be changed (into heavenly, immortal bodies).” Wow! This is not Christian science fiction but solid biblical truth.
Notice from 1 Thessalonians 4:17 that we “meet the Lord in the AIR” and not on earth as he has not yet come to establish his earthly kingdom (Revelation 19-20). Instead he is taking us, his bride, home to the Father’s house as he promised in John 14:2-3, never to be separated. The word “coming” in vs. 15 denotes the arrival of an expected person plus being with that person. Imagine anxiously expecting someone special to arrive at your house and after he knocks on the door, he says “See you later!” Such is not the case here. Jesus loves us and wants us to be with him forever.
Thus the Rapture is one of the most assuring, comforting, encouraging, refreshing and edifying doctrines in the Bible as vs. 18 declares “Therefore, comfort one another with these words!” We eagerly look forward to the “Blessed hope and glorious appearing of our great God and Savior, Jesus Christ” (Titus 2:13). If we are trusting Jesus alone for the forgiveness of our sins and eternal life (John 3:16), we should have no fear or terror about this event.
Those who scoff at and ridicule the promise of Christ’s return (2 Peter 3:3-4) will indeed be shocked and amazed to discover that all believers will suddenly disappear. No, we will not be captured by aliens as some have suggested. 1 Thessalonians 5:1-3 describes the Day of the Lord and the Rapture as “a thief in the night” and as “labor pains upon a pregnant woman” bringing destruction (ruin) and no escape with the coming of the horrible seven-year tribulation period (Revelation 6-19). The point is thieves never make appointments with you to rob you and labor pains come when you least expect it.
Jesus’ return, therefore, is imminent, can happen at any time with no further signs or prophetic fulfillments needed. As believers we need to keep spiritually alert, awake and sober (calm but not complacent) as we live for Christ and alert others to His salvation and coming. We can be absolutely sure that we belong to Jesus and have “the helmet of the hope of salvation” firmly in place (vs. 8).
Are you ready for the Rapture? The only way to be sure is to cry out to the Savior today repenting of (turning from) your sins and trusting Jesus alone for salvation (John 14:6). Then live each day as you would want to be living when Jesus comes telling everyone you know to be ready for him. You do not want to be left behind, believe me! It could be today!