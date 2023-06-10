“Dear children, let us not love with words or speech but with actions and in truth.” I John 3:19
She approached me after worship with an attention-grabbing suggestion. She’d been in conversation with another woman and they’d decided they were going together to the upcoming mother/daughter banquet (in spite of not having daughters/any family to invite in the area). Would I like to join them? Wow!
I’m sure my eyes widened; I felt like a fresh breath of air had whooooshed my way. I was being included in something I’d ignored for years because I never birthed a daughter, my daughter-in-law lives too far away to come, two other close females live in Ohio, a dear friend is in Wisconsin and my mother died four years ago (but before that she declined with dementia for over a decade).
For quite some time I’ve felt excluded from this event. Sure, at one point I was actually the feature program for many mother/daughter banquets. In fact, my mom had ridden along to several of those, when my sons were young. And I recall how she proudly praised me on my original repertoire after presenting my vibraphone program. But that was well over 20 years ago.
I certainly realize no one MEANT to leave me out. However THIS! This was a creative invitation to join others at their table.
During the past several years I could have purchased a ticket and gone in beside other families. I’m sure people would have talked to me — and I’m pretty good at keeping a conversation rolling.
But to me that had always felt rather awkward. So I simply didn’t bother.
I’m reminded of how Jesus seemed to have this knack for including people. With little children whom the disciples felt were bothersome — he welcomed them. Stories like the Good Samaritan showed his compassionate sensitivity. His awareness of what was needed came with “come and have breakfast” when he offered fish roasted on the fire, welcoming weary disciples to eat their fill. Even Christ’s gentle way of attempting to tell his disciples what was coming before his death — though they really didn’t get it. Each was a mind-blowing way Jesus embraced people.
So that Sunday, it felt really extraordinary to be included. And I sent a handwritten note of appreciation to this creative one, just to let her know how much her breath of fresh air idea meant to me.
In penning this, I’m hoping to convince all of us to be imaginative so we can make a difference. As my spiritual director spotlighted, there’s a big difference between being condemned or convicted. And there are some pretty creative people out there with amazing ideas — who perhaps need to be convicted or convinced of what they might do to make a difference.
Recently, I’ve had a few conversations with one creative woman. This grandmother started fashioning teddy bears many years ago. A whole bunch of them have found temporary homes in State Police squad cars — with the sole purpose of being distributed to scared children who have been in accidents, etc. Several in her family scout for her supplies at garage sales and close outs — so actually her donation is an extension of their love as well.
Many of her perfect-size-for-hugging polar fleece bears have journeyed quite far from Elkhart County. And recently a few have landed temporarily in the offices where I work. Two have already headed to forever homes with children who came with parents to my office for an appointment. There are many reasons children might be scared or alone — and having something to cuddle just might make a world of difference.
To me giving words of invitation or crafting unique bears for hugging are just some of countless examples of imaginatively embracing the words from I John 3:19. And in having a reminder, we all might let our actions speak louder than our words.
”Dear children, let us not love with words or speech but with actions and in truth.”