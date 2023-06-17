Are you an “I surely will” person or a “maybe I might” person? Can your family, friends, teachers, employers, church, neighbors, etc., count on you to come through on your “I will” promises? Many use the “I might” clause to skirt solid commitments and thus avoid the failure of not keeping their promises. In these days, it’s hard to find those “I will” people; just ask any employer.
The Lord Jesus Christ always keeps his “I will” promises. As God, he is “not slack (slow, impotent, unwilling) concerning his promises” (2 Peter 3:9) and all his promises are “Yes” and “Amen, to the glory of God” (2 Corinthians 1:20). Here are some of his iron clad, “you can take it to the bank,” “I will” promises:
John 6:37 — “The one (anyone, even you) who comes to me (for forgiveness of sin and eternal life), I WILL by no means (never, no, never) cast out (drive away, reject).” Did you get that? No one can say that he is too great a sinner to experience God’s grace and salvation. We all qualify. We have all experienced the heartbreak of human rejection in one form or another, but Jesus always welcomes us with open arms. Hallelujah! He saves to the uttermost and “gutter-most” those who come to him (Hebrews 7:25).
John 5:40 — “And this is the will of the Father who sent me, that everyone (no exclusions) who sees (looks to) the Son and believes (trusts) in him may have everlasting life, and I WILL raise him up at the last day.”
Do you ever think that after receiving Christ as your Savior you will still fall through the cracks and miss out on heaven? Not on your life! Good hockey goalies have a save percentage of .900-plus or in other words they stop nine or more shots on goal out of 10 from becoming opponents’ goals. Jesus’ save percentage is 100%. You will never be the exception.
Matthew 11:28 — “Come to me, all you (yes, YOU!) who labor (are exhausted) and are heavy laden (overburdened) and I WILL give you rest (soul refreshment and relief).”
Too many are under the intense burden and stress of mere religion having no assurance of salvation while working themselves to exhaustion hoping to gain God’s favor. The Pharisees of Jesus’ day were spiritual slave drivers, placing heavy burdens on their followers who had no promise of eternal reward. Enter Jesus with his promise of the spiritual eternal rest and life that we can never, ever earn but only accept because of his grace (Ephesians 2:8-9).
I can hear many of you saying, “But we need to work!” Yes, after receiving God’s grace we do spend the rest of our lives serving him in love and thanksgiving for rescuing our lost souls. However, now we work together with Jesus in his yoke which is easy (to wear) and light (easy to bear, vv. 29-30). He will give us daily spiritual rest and refreshment as we spend time in his Word and prayer about our concerns and needs.
John 14:13-14 — “Whatsoever you shall ask in my name (authority), that I WILL do, that the Father may be glorified in the Son. If you ask anything in my name, I WILL do it.”
This can be a tricky one. Are you disappointed and disillusioned because your request never came through? The bottom line is that our Savior knows what is best for us and reserves the right to say “No!”, “Wait a while” or “I have something different and better for you.” Sometimes he says “No!” because it just isn’t his will (1 John 5:14-15).
Often we ask with unconfessed sin and as David said, “If I regard (overlook or look on with favor) iniquity (sin) in my heart, the Lord will not hear me” (Psalm 66:18). Sometimes we ask amiss or with selfish motives (James 4:3) shortcutting God’s answer. The promise is definitely legit. He has also given other conditions which must be met. The key is to keep on asking “in my name” or consistent with whom Jesus is and what he desires. Then his answers will be “exceedingly abundantly above all that we ask or think” (Ephesians 3:20).
Finally, John 14:3 — “And if I go and prepare a place for you (in heaven), I WILL come again and receive you to myself that where I am, there you may be also.”
Since he is making ready heavenly accommodations for all believers, he will definitely provide the transportation to get us there either though death or his coming anytime now in the Rapture (1 Thessalonians 4:13-18). I trust you have your spiritual bags packed.
Someone has said that the one big difference between outlaws and in-laws is that outlaws never promise to pay it back. You can always count on Jesus to come through on all his promises. What WILL YOU do with them today?