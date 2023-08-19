It is crazy, but there are actually men today who claim to be Jesus Christ, the one and only Son of God. Jesus Himself warned us about this in Matthew 24:11, 23-25. The story is told that three such deceived men were placed in a room together, and afterwards each professed that the other two were insane.
You may not know it, but it is God’s desire for believers to be like Christ. The Apostle Paul declared “Imitate (mimic, copy) me, just as I imitate Christ” (1 Corinthians 11:1). I believe our world would say to Christian ladies and gentlemen, “We would really like to see Jesus in you!” (John 12:21 — Kulp paraphrase) The name “Christian” or “Christ one, little Christ” was originally given to believers by mockers of the faith, but it has stuck (Acts 11:26).
Romans 8:28-29 answers the question of what is God’s purpose or goal in saving any of us. While it is true that he wants to rescue us from eternal separation from him in hell and to forgive us and adopt us into his forever heavenly family (John 3:16), there is much more. What about the here and now?
Romans 8:28 begins with the amazing promise that “all things work together for good.” Many often stop there without checking to whom this is promised, namely “to those who love God” or those who know, trust and obey Jesus Christ as Lord and Savior. If you do not ever receive and believe on Jesus, things will NOT be good for you (John 3:36), believe me. Believers are also the “called according to his purpose, foreknown and predestined.” How do you know that you are such? “Believe on the Lord Jesus Christ, and you will be saved” (Acts 16:31). It’s that simple.
So what is the purpose and goal of salvation? Note verse 29, “predestined (marked out before) to be conformed (molded, made) to the image (likeness) of his Son (Jesus).” The world constantly seeks to conform us into its mold of thinking, morality, behavior, etc., bombarding us from the outside. The Holy Spirit is working on us from the inside out to be Christ-like. It’s God’s goal for us from the past (here), his process in the present (2 Corinthians 3:18) and will be completed in the future as finally “we shall be like him, for we shall see him as he is” (1 John 3:2). Someone has said that the Father is so pleased with Jesus that he desires to populate heaven with others just like him spiritually.
Do these verses give us any clue about how he molds us into Christ-likeness? I’m glad you asked. This is where the promise of “all things working together for good” comes in. Have you ever asked God why he allowed you to suffer, go through trials, tests, temptations, accidents, chastening, disappointments, failures, etc.? Did he give you an answer? Are you counting on him to do it in heaven? You now have his answer: “I’m making you Christ-like!” Connect the flow of Romans 8:28-29.
Do you like cake? Do you eat flour, sugar, oil and raw eggs singularly for cake? Of course not. However, when those ingredients are mixed together and baked with heat, you get a delicious treat. So God’s process in our lives is taking things that we would never call good and mixing them into our own personal recipe of becoming Christ-like, which is very good. We do need to respond rightly, cooperate with and trust in his process, which will continue until we reach heaven.
There once was a woman who experienced such great tragedy, heartache and sorrow that she blurted out, “I wish I had never been made!” Maybe you’ve been there. Her friend replied, “You are NOT fully made yet. You are being made, and this is the Master’s process.”
Think about the development of photographic film in a darkroom. When the photo is taken, the subject is indelibly impressed on the film. It now needs to undergo a careful process of darkness, right temperatures, special chemicals and time to bring out that impression. So the impression of Christ is made in our souls at the moment of salvation, but it takes a lifetime of “all things” working together and our correct response to them to bring out his image in our thoughts, words and actions.
Jesus is the Master Potter, and we are the clay, but as human clay we can complain, question, doubt and fight against his molding process. Instead we should ask, “What would Jesus do?” or “What would Jesus have me do?” We also need to study and behold Jesus in the mirror of God’s Word, praying that the Holy Spirit would make us Christ-like and draw others to himself (2 Corinthians 3:18).
If you are like me, you get discouraged at your progress or lack of it in this process. Be encouraged as our Lord is patient and longsuffering, never threatening to throw us off his potter’s wheel but promising instead to finish, complete and perfect that good work he has begun in our lives (Philippians 1:6). Trust the process and hopefully someday someone will say to you, “I see Jesus in you.” That’s the greatest compliment we could ever humbly receive.