For all you golf lovers, I personally wonder why anyone would spend so much time and money to torture themselves so. Like one wife said to her husband, “Golf must be bad for your health.” “Why do you say that?” he replied. “Well, I just heard a golfer say that he had four strokes on the very first hole!” I do love putt-putt golf though.
At my first church some 36 years ago a retired pastor tried to no avail to get me interested in golf. Once I did go golfing with two pastors who were serious golfers. Talk about a fish out of water. Though we were in the same threesome, I always lagged behind clipping the fairway grass rather than getting airborne shots down the fairways.
After dragging into the first hole green, I was asked how many strokes I had. “Nine!” Their response was, “Bob, we are NOT going to keep your score.” Thanks! I was rendered a hopeless case right out the gate. In frustration on about the fourth hole, I asked if I could use my tee for fairway shots. “No, Bob, you can’t do that.”
The fifth hole was a long dogleg with a pond right in front of the green. Bill’s ball had gone into the pond, and Tim’s went past the green. Desperately trying to catch up, I rashly plopped my tee into the ground and quickly swung a mighty swing. Amazingly it went over the pond landing on the green near the flag!!
“Good shot, Bob!” That was an understatement. They never knew what I did as I smiled heavenward.
I mentally kept my score even though they didn’t. It was around 110 … for nine holes! Needless to say, they never took me golfing again. With all those “strokes” I’m just thankful I have lived to tell about it.
There is a gracious act in non-professional golfing circles called a “mulligan” or an extra shot that is allowed when one has a terrible tee shot or other regrettable results from hitting the defenseless little white ball. It is a second chance to redeem yourself, a do-over that does not add to your score. The mulligan keeps the game relaxed and somewhat stress-free as long as it is not overused. I could have used about 90 on that fateful day.
While the mulligan’s origin is not totally known, it has been attributed to two men whose last names were Mulligan and who both needed a “correction shot” after terrible first tee shots. Canadian David B. Mulligan told sportswriter Don Mackintosh of the Sudberry Star in 1952 that in the 1920s he was so provoked with his first shot that on impulse he put another ball down and hit a great shot. His three partners were dumbfounded and asked, “What do you call that?!” Thinking fast David replied, “It’s a mulligan!” (Christopher Powers, Golf Digest, April 2020) So golfers to this day are granted their mulligan when in deep trouble.
Wouldn’t it be wonderful to be able to take “correction shots,” do-overs and second chances to replace the unfortunate decisions, actions, ventures, mistakes and sins in our lives? A mulligan which would wipe our scorecard clean and atone for all the messes we create for ourselves and others? It would be too good to be true.
I have marvelous news! While a mulligan in golf is a gracious opportunity to redeem one single stroke, God’s grace offers a “mulligan” to redeem one’s entire life and future destiny. As sinners by nature (Psalm 51:5) and by choice (Romans 3:23), we continually land in the “roughs, sand traps, bunkers and water hazards” of life. Our best efforts at righteousness and self-redemption can never reach the “par” of God’s perfection (Isaiah 64:6). Unfortunately without God’s grace, we earn the sand trap of hell, separated from God and heaven forever (Romans 6:23a). It sounds as hopeless as my golf game.
Enter Jesus Christ, eternal God come down to this planet in human flesh and blood to dwell among us humans and “play his round of life” in absolute sinless perfection (Hebrews 4:15). He willingly died on Calvary’s cross to pay the price of every single solitary sin and “bad shot” we have ever made in life (Romans 5:8). He rose triumphantly from the grave, ascended into heaven and sat down at God the Father’s right hand. Today he is offering the free “mulligan” of forgiveness of sin and eternal life to all who humbly admit their guilt and place their trust in him (John 3:16).
We now become “new creations in Christ” with old things passing away and all things becoming new (2 Corinthians 5:17). Yes, though we still sin as believers, we have the continued daily “mulligan” of confessing those sins to God and experiencing his forgiveness and cleansing (1 John 1:9). While the “mulligan” of salvation will not make all the consequences of our past “bad shots” disappear, it does open the door to second chances in all areas of life under the new management of God’s Holy Spirit.
This is the mulligan you cannot afford to pass up. I encourage all of you, especially you golfers, to watch the movie “The Mulligan” starring Pat Boone (yes, at age 87!). This will make all I have said crystal clear to you. If you are a reader, get the novel “The Mulligan” by Ken Blanchard and Wally Armstrong. If you take the advice of “the Old Pro,” your life will never ever be the same. It might even change your approach to golf. Fore!