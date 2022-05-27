Do you have a garden this year? How is it doing? We certainly have had plenty of rain recently. While having departed from my dairy farm upbringing, I have retained a “love for the soil.” There is just something amazing about planting a tiny seed in the ground and seeing God transform it into tasty vegetables.
You may not have a garden in your backyard, but Jesus tells us that we all have a heart “garden.” One of Jesus’ favorite teaching methods was the use of parables or “earthly stories with heavenly, spiritual meanings.”
In Matthew 13:1-9 (also Mark 4:1-17; Luke 8:4-15) Jesus told his most important parable. As a farmer began sowing his seeds in broadcast fashion, some landed on the hardened foot path and were quickly devoured by birds. Other seeds fell on stony soil with little depth or moisture for the young plants which eventually succumbed to the sun’s hot rays. Still other seeds found their unfortunate home amidst thorny weeds which choked them out. Finally some seeds landed on good, soft and prepared soil producing a successful yield in varying degrees. Then Jesus challenges us all by saying, “He who has ears to hear, let him hear!” or “Listen up! This is important!” (Mark 4:13).
In Matthew 13:18-23, Jesus proceeds to interpret this story. The seed is God’s powerful Word (Luke 8:11) or the gospel. Like little seeds which have powerful life in them when planted, so God’s Word has the power to change human lives when received, believed and obeyed. His Word is “alive and powerful and sharper than any two-edged sword” (Hebrews 4:12) and is “incorruptible seed which lives and endures forever” through which we can be saved and born again (1 Peter 1:23-25). The sower is any believer who shares God’s Word with others.
Each of the soils represents our heart’s response to God. The hardened footpath is the individual who hears the Word but does not understand it. Before he knows it, that “dirty bird” Satan steals it away before he can believe or be saved (Luke 8:12). Is this YOUR heart today?
The stony soil scenario is indicative of the heart of one who receives the gospel with joy professing Jesus as Lord and Savior. However, under the heat of trials, tribulation and persecution his faith wilts with no depth, root or conviction. He tried Jesus, but it just did not work out. Is this YOUR heart today?
The thorn-infested soil aptly describes the heart of one who hears the Word but “weeds” of the cares and worries of this life and the pursuit of money, possessions and pleasures literally suffocate it to death. There is no room for God. Is this YOUR heart today?
Praise God, there is the good, soft and prepared soil. This represents the ones who really hear, understand, receive, believe, obey and hold on to God’s Word. They are truly born again believers in Jesus Christ (John 3:3, 16). Their lives have changed (2 Corinthians 5:19) and there is no turning back. They produce the fruit of godly character, sharing God’s Word with others, doing good for others and keep enduring when the going gets tough. As Jesus emphasized, all believers do not produce the same results, “some 100 fold, some 60, and some 30.” Is this YOUR heart today?
The good news is that each one of us can be good soil. Hebrews 4:7 says, “Today if you will hear his voice, do not harden your hearts.” Don’t let your heart become like hard pavement, rocky desert or a thorny weed patch. Receive God’s Word like a “watered garden” (Isaiah 58:11) today, not tomorrow.
As believers, it is easy to be discouraged by people’s lack of response to your sowing efforts. God encourages us to keep on “sowing the seed” saying, “Be not weary in well doing for in due season, we shall reap if we do not lose heart” (Galatians 6:9). Isaiah 55:11 promises us that God’s Word will NOT return to him void (empty-handed, worthless) but it shall accomplish what he pleases, and it shall prosper in the thing for which he sent it. This is encouraging.
I have a poster in my office which reads, “Don’t judge each day by the harvest you reap, but by the seeds you sow.” As the Apostle Paul said, “I planted, Apollos watered, but GOD gave the increase” (1 Corinthians 3:6). So how does YOUR heart garden grow today?