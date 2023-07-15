While I love to follow sports, I never played organized sports at any level. Thus I have never experienced “the thrill of victory or the agony of defeat” from a player’s standpoint. I have read about the worst loss in girls’ college basketball history: Magnolia A&M defeated Jonesboro Baptist 143 to 1 on Jan. 9, 1931. I’d say they were overwhelmed!
Speaking of overwhelmed, do you feel overcome and swept over by the responsibilities, deadlines, challenges, decisions, needs or problems you face today? The English word “overwhelmed” means “to be buried, submerged completely by a wave or flood, to be thoroughly overcome, defeated, crushed.” I have to admit that I am often overwhelmed with personal and ministerial responsibilities and needs.
Fortunately there is great hope and help available for the overwhelmed. The Psalmist David knew all about overwhelming feelings and situations but refused to “go down for the count.” In Psalm 61:1-2 we hear him calling out, “Hear my cry, O God; attend to my prayer: from the end of the earth (wit’s end, the brink) I will cry to you. When (not if) my heart is overwhelmed (Hebrew: faint, feeble, at the end of one’s resources, physically, emotionally, spiritually spent), lead (guide) me to the Rock that is higher than I.”
The metaphor “Rock” is used frequently in Scripture to refer to God and his strong, stable, permanent, unmoving, unchanging and dependable nature. We often can refer to a certain person as being “our rock.” While we all need people like that in our lives, no one other than God himself can truly meet all our needs. In all our overwhelming situations we need to be led, guided and sometimes even dragged to the “Rock.”
In Proverbs 30:26 the rock badgers are praised for making their homes in the physical rocks despite being a “feeble folk.” How much more do we all need to constantly “go to the Rock of our salvation” for the spiritual strength, protection, help, wisdom and encouragement we so desperately need. When you are at the end of your rope, what is the “knot” that you hang on to? How do you attempt to keep your head above the overwhelming floods of life? Who or what do you turn to for relief and deliverance? Is it a person, a place, an activity, an experience, a relationship, a bottle or a pill? I strongly advocate that you go to THE ROCK — the Lord God himself as endorsed in these verses as he is the …
• Blessed Rock “The Lord lives and blessed be my ROCK …” Deuteronomy 32:31
• Exclusive Rock “He only is my ROCK and my salvation; He is my defense; I shall not be moved …” Psalm 62:6
• High Rock “He shall hide me. He shall set me high upon a ROCK.” Psalm 27:5
• Perfect Rock “He is the ROCK, His work is perfect.” Deuteronomy 32:4
• Personal Rock “The Lord is my ROCK and my fortress and my deliverer; the God of my strength in whom I will trust.” 2 Samuel 22:2
• Refreshing Rock “They all drank of that spiritual ROCK which followed them and that ROCK was Christ.” 1 Corinthians 10:4
• Remembered Rock “In spite of this they still sinned and did not believe his wondrous works … then they remembered that God was their ROCK.” Psalm 78:32, 35
• Rescuing Rock “He also brought me up out of a horrible pit, out of the miry clay and set my feet upon a ROCK.” Psalm 40:2
• Restful Rock “He will be as the shadow of a great ROCK in a weary land.” Isaiah 32:2
• Saving Rock “Let the Lord be exalted, the ROCK of my salvation!” 2 Samuel 22:47
• Sheltering Rock “But the Lord has been my defense and my God, the ROCK of my refuge.” Psalm 94:22
• Solid Rock “Whoever hears these sayings of mine and does them, I will liken him to a wise man who built his house on the ROCK.” Matthew 7:24
• Unashamed Rock “Behold, I lay in Zion a stumbling stone and ROCK of offense (Jesus Christ), and whoever believes in him will not be put to shame.” Romans 9:33
• Unrivaled Rock “For their rock is not our ROCK.” Deuteronomy 32:31
• Victorious Rock “On this ROCK (Jesus Christ), I will build my church, and the gates of Hades will not prevail against it.” Matthew 16:18
In Psalm 71:3 the anonymous Psalmist prays to God, “Be my strong refuge to which I may resort continually.” I pray that you will not be whelmed over with your problems, needs, etc., today but that instead you will be over whelmed by the awesomeness of the Lord your Rock, your Strength and your Redeemer. I can hear that choir singing, “I go to the Rock!” How about you?