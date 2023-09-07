While I grew up in a very serious home, somehow I developed into one who thrives on laughter and making others smile. In the Bible, the book of Proverbs proclaims the virtues of a merry (cheerful, glad, joyful) heart.
“A merry heart makes a cheerful countenance (face), but by sorrow of the heart the spirit is broken (crushed)” (15:13).
“All the days of the afflicted are evil (bad, unpleasant, miserable), but he who is of a merry heart has a continual feast” (15:15).
“A merry heart does good like medicine (safe, inexpensive, effective!), but a broken spirit dries the bones (one’s strength)” (17:22).
There are always balances in life and the same is true with humor and seriousness. Ecclesiastes 3:4 states that there is “a time to weep and a time to laugh.” Too many today are laughing when they should be taking God seriously. Think of all the ridiculous, sinful, offensive and irreverent things which are called comedy and entertainment today. For those who are laughing at such, Jesus would say, “Woe to you who laugh now, for you shall weep and mourn” (Luke 6:25). The point is that only when one repents of his sins, trusts Jesus as Savior and is in a proper relationship with God, can he really have true joy and laughter.
It might surprise you that God laughs at rebellious mankind when it thinks it can effectively overthrow him. It says, “Let us break their (the Lord and his anointed, Jesus Christ) bonds in pieces and cast away their cords from us.” God’s rebuttal is “He who sits in the heavens shall laugh; the Lord shall hold them in derision” (Psalm 2:1-4). If God is laughing at you, you are NOT in a good position.
It is also not good to laugh at God’s promises no matter how unbelievable they might seem to be. Abraham’s wife, Sarah laughed to herself when she overheard the Lord tell Abraham that she would deliver a son within a year at age 90. She thought, “I am too worn out and too old for this, and so is Abraham (100)!” Even though she denied the laughter, the Lord reminded them that “Nothing is too hard for the Lord!” (Genesis 18:9-15). One year later when their son was born, they named him Isaac which means “laughter.” Sarah now said, “God has made me laugh!” (Genesis 21:6). Truly it was laughter of joy and not of doubt or derision!
I close with some “Labor Day Humor” to brighten your day!
As a young man:
• My first job was in an orange juice factory, but I couldn’t concentrate on the same old boring rind, so I got canned.
• Then I worked in the woods as a lumberjack, but I just couldn’t hack it, so they gave me the axe.
• After that I tried working in a doughnut shop, but I soon got tired of the hole business.
• I manufactured calendars, but my days were numbered.
• I tried to be a tailor, but I just wasn’t suited for it. Mainly because it was a sew-sew job, de-pleating and de-pressing.
• I took a job as an upholsterer, but I never recovered.
Later in life:
• Then I became a personal trainer in a gym, but they said I wasn’t fit for the job.
• I thought about being a historian, but I couldn’t see a future in it.
• Next I was an electrician, but I found the work shocking and revolting, so they discharged me.
• I tried being a teacher, but I soon lost my principal, my faculties, and my class.
• I turned to farming, but I wasn’t outstanding in my field.
Finally:
• I became a banker, but I lacked interest and maturity, and finally withdrew from the job.
• I was a professional fisherman, but I couldn’t live on my net income.
• So I’ve retired, and I find I’m a perfect fit for this job!