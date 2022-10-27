When anxiety was great within me, your consolation brought me great joy. NIV Psalm 94:19
I'd avoided driving through Chicago for years. But my close friend lives in Milwaukee and I wanted to visit her. What to do?
Memories of an icy harrowing experience slip-sliding back from Midway about five years ago give me the quivers even today. Thankfully I had made it home safe multiple hours late. Parking the car in the garage that evening I was so thankful and overflowing with rejoicing. When anxiety was great within me, your consolation brought me great joy.
And years before that, when I'd actually driven all the way through Chicago, I'd needed to print out directions on paper. I remember holding tightly to a wrinkled, sweaty sheet but somehow I still ended up on some confusing surface streets. It took forever to find my way back on track and I was definitely singing prayers of rejoicing once I finally arrived at my Elgin destination. When anxiety was great within me, your consolation brought me great joy.
Another time I'd gotten lost late at night with my printed directions in my hand; I was trying to find my cousin's house in a Chicago-land suburb but the instructions landed me in a neighborhood I'd never seen. I recall parking my car so I could read someone’s house number, phoning my husband with that info and welcoming his step-by-step guidance to her place. I thanked him profusely when I saw my cousin in the doorway — as well as praised God for getting me through such intimidating unknowns. When anxiety was great within me, your consolation brought me great joy.
I know that I’m an anxious type; for years I have sought to lean on the Psalms for a source of calm when life has felt overwhelming. For me singing somehow releases the tension and quiets my spirit. Perhaps that’s why I often sing in the car. But even with more recent local successes in having directions directly sent to my phone, I was still nervous about tackling Chicago.
I started looking at other options — South Shore, commuter train, bus — even taking the Luddington Ferry. It seemed all the options were dead ends unless I spent an entire day traveling both there and back. So after talking with several family members, who encouraged me to seriously consider driving it (I am after all a good driver), I agreed. When anxiety was great within me, your consolation brought me great joy.
I’ve sometimes watched for signs of God’s Presence. Interestingly not long before my planned Milwaukee journey, I was cruising down a side road in Kosciusko County. Suddenly a huge bird swooped out of a tree ahead of me; a white head — AND TAIL. Sure enough an eagle landed on the concrete down the way with plans to chow on the fresh snack in the road. My jaw dropped as the eagle literally looked me head on lifting powerfully up and away. ... Certainly this was the closest I’ve ever been to such a massive bird. Considering I was leaving for my Chicago journey just a few days later, I felt empowered. I had a deepened sense that day of how God was offering assurance and blessing for my journey. When anxiety was great within me, your consolation brought me great joy.
That travel Friday found me heading out about 9:30 with hopes I could get through the Windy City without a lot of issue. All the way down the road I kept reminding myself that I COULD do this. And praying, singing and even doing some deep breathing/meditations allowed me to navigate high-traffic areas of construction and highway changes. When I saw my friend we embraced. Hallelujah! Gratitude and praise filled me. When anxiety was great within me, your consolation brought me great joy.
The return also went pretty smoothly; I had a bit more confidence by this point. Sometimes it's important to tackle a task that seems unattainable. If we can see a path, test it with those we trust and use our discernment we can launch out in spite of our misgivings. This gives a sense of determination and bolsters our self-confidence. Furthermore it allows us to lean further on our Creator and Sustainer.
Now granted, there will come a point where it won't be advisable to drive this trek again. But for now I'm appreciative of encouraging family members I trust offering words of encouragement and care for my journey. And certainly I give thanks for Holy Presence providing gumption, a holy eagle moment just days ahead and a sense of peace along the way. When anxiety was great within me, your consolation brought me great joy.