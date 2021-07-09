One of the most crucial issues for Christians is discernment in the questions of liberty and freedom. How do we determine which activities, lifestyles and pursuits are appropriate for believers in Jesus Christ to advocate, practice and support? Most people want to know what they can do and “still be a Christian” or how close to the edge of the moral cliff they can walk without falling into the abyss!
The most natural response to this dilemma is to compile a list of legalistic dos and don’ts. This brings entangling bondage as well as rebellion when Jesus’ goal is to set us free to serve him (John 8:32, 36; Galatians 5:1).
Another unbiblical response is to encourage believers to just “be sincere” and “follow their hearts.” This outright abuse of liberty creates a license to sin against God’s holy standards. Paul warns us in Galatians 5:13, “You, brethren, have been called unto liberty (freedom from the penalty and power of sin); only do not use liberty as an opportunity (springboard, base of operation, excuse) for the flesh (sinful nature to do what it pleases), but through love serve one another.”
May I suggest a much better solution? Humbly and prayerfully seek discernment (ability to determine what’s right or wrong, good or bad) from biblical principles in the areas of question, dispute and doubt. Our prayer should model Solomon’s, “Give Your servant an understanding (listening) heart… that I may discern between good and evil” (I Kings 3:9).
Principle # 1 — Is this prohibited in the Bible? If God has spoken and not stuttered, it is obviously non-negotiable! Don’t ever put a question mark where God has put a period or exclamation point. Obey him. Period.
Principle # 2 — How does/will this affect you personally? Is it profitable? Is it enslaving? Paul said, “All things are lawful (permissible for me unless under #1), but all things are not helpful… I will not be brought under the power, control of (enslaved, addicted to) any” (1 Corinthians 6:12).
Principle # 3 — How does/will this affect other believers? “All things are lawful for me, but not all things edify (build up, encourage others). Let no one seek his own good, but each one the others well-being” (1 Corinthians 10:23-24).
While we may confidently claim that we can pursue something in all good conscience, we must never allow our liberties to become a stumbling block or offense to other believers. One big issue those days was whether a believer could eat meat offered to idols or not (Romans 14:1-15:3; 1 Corinthians 8). While some were adamant that idols are “nothing” and could freely purchase and eat that meat, others considered such consumption to be partnering with idolatry. Who was right? The Apostle Paul said in effect: 1) Stop judging one another, 2) resolve not to trip up your brothers and sisters in the Lord, 3) pursue peace and edification for others, and 4) don’t destroy God’s work over this (Romans 14:13-21). Furthermore, “If food makes my brother stumble, I will never again eat meat” (1 Corinthians 8:13). Remember those who are watching you.
Principle #4 — How does/will it affect the Lord? Does it bring him glory, praise and honor? “Therefore, whether you eat, drink or whatever you do, do all to the glory of God” (1 Corinthians 10:31). Can I do this in Jesus’ name or with his endowment? Can I give God thanks for this specific activity (Colossians 3:17)?
Principle #5 — How does/will this affect unbelievers? Will this help draw them to Jesus? All too often today we think that we need to be like the world to influence it for Christ. Paul was not saying this in 1 Corinthians 10:32-33 but rather that he would do all that was possible within God’s limits to help people trust Christ as their savior.
The world’s biggest problem with Christians is that too many are “hypocrites” who “talk the talk” but do not “walk the walk.” The Bible states clearly that we are to be holy, set apart and different. The unsaved world is watching us to see if Jesus is worth believing and following.
Principle #6 — Can I do this in good conscience? Am I acting in faith or in doubt? Romans 14:23 says, “But he who doubts is condemned if he eats (meat again) because he does not eat from faith, for whatsoever is not from faith is sin.” “Without faith it is impossible to please God” (Hebrews 11:6). There are always two choices on the shelf: pleasing God or pleasing self. If it is doubtful, don’t.
Principle #7 — Would you want Jesus to see you doing it when he returns (1 John 2:28-29)? Hey, let’s be honest. Jesus is always watching us. He is always with us.
A mother told her 3-year-old boy to turn off the TV because “Jesus doesn’t like you to watch that!” Later when the mom was engrossed in her soap operas, her son looked up from his toy trucks and said, “Mommy, does Jesus like for you to watch that?”
What path will you choose in regards to Christian liberties? Legalistic dos and don’ts, license to do as you please or true liberty and freedom in Christ to discern what is best for you, others and especially for him? Your choices will make a big difference, so choose wisely and prayerfully.
