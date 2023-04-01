“Let me hear what God will speak, for God will speak peace to the people ... to those who turn to God in their hearts.” Psalm 85:8
Recently we watched a movie where a gentleman was preparing dinner by inching a chunk of Spam out of its tin, yet at the same time on TV in the background someone was describing a gourmet dinner. I smiled. But a part of me wondered how often I settle for Spam in my own life.
When do I agree to something easy or boring when in actuality by just working a bit harder I could have something much tastier? Meal prep for me is sometimes putting just chicken in the crock pot. However with a bit more effort perhaps I could concoct a tasty Thai sauce and spread that over the top. Hmmm.
But then there’s that metaphorical spam a friend recently suggested to me. She’d inadvertently taken her phone on her hike. When she got a call indicating “potential spam” she started thinking about what potential spam she lets into her life without saying no.
Considering her reflections, I started diving deeper. There are so many things I unintentionally welcome into my life simply because they come — and I say yes. I began wondering what God might want me to hear that I’ve been missing because I was focusing on what was a lot less nourishing.
Let me hear what God will speak, for God will speak peace to the people ... to those who turn to God in their hearts.
Busyness ... I can fill my days with lots of “stuff.” Often I intended to spend more time in devotional readings, but the reality is I looked at the clock half hour after starting a game on my phone and I then skipped the more in-depth reading. More recently I’ve been carving out 20 intentional minutes or more in quiet and it feels amazing. This made me consider what I also have been “eating” that’s spam-ish rather than enjoying what is more fulfilling. Let me hear.
Not paying attention to the world around me.
I spend a lot of time inside. As spring approaches I’m realizing how invigorating it is to just take more walks or even have coffee on the deck. Less sitting — being out and about feeling wind and sun actually does a lot for my inner spirit. Let me hear what God will speak. ...
Less conversation … Recently I returned to a one day per month retreat setting. I’d forgotten how much that time away fills my spirit. Time there in listening and silence with my sisters in Christ was a main course I’d missed without realizing it. It’s there I sense of connection to Holy Presence I don’t obtain any other way. Let me hear what God will speak, for God will speak …
Less saying yes to doing things that take my energy away ... I used to say “yes” a lot. Need a committee member — count me in. Someone to make sure things run smoothly — yep, I can do that too. But as I’ve started taking 24-hours to consider whether something will give me energy or take it away and by saying no to what is unappetizing I am more fulfilled. Instead I can add to life things that I believe God has given me energy to creatively do. Let me hear what God will speak, for God will speak peace ...
Less doing things mindlessly … I worked on a lesson on how we mindlessly do things and shared it with my clients. Since that point, I’ve been doing things more intentionally. I’m reminded of Brother Lawrence, who scrubbed pots and made sandals in the 17th century but was known for his deep connection to God through practicing the Presence. I seek to live inspired by his life of living in the present. Let me hear what God will speak, for God will speak peace to the people ... to those who turn …
COVID isolation pulled me away from intentional connections with people. I got in the habit of not meeting or inviting others for lunch as well as not exploring potential friendships. As I look for the gourmet metaphorical meals, I realize more connections with people including welcoming diversity, different cultures and religious backgrounds — all are actually stretching me and enlivening my world.
Let me hear what God will speak, for God will speak peace to the people ... to those who turn to God in their hearts.
Turning to God in my heart for me means expanding my welcome and my awareness. It means simply paying attention — and all of us can pay attention. Thankfully our Friend and Sustainer is present as each of us seek to nourish ourselves in a variety of ways.