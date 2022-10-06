It has been said that by age 70, one will have made about 1.8 million decisions or choices. Some of these are insignificant, others crucial; some are easy, others gut-wrenching; some are made selfishly, others selflessly and some have temporary consequences while others have life-long or even eternal effects. How many would you like to have back?
Our most important decisions are those which are made on the basis of our faith in the Lord. In God’s “Hall of Faith” in Hebrews 11 we see some crucial decisions made by Egypt’s former Prince Moses that we should imitate today.
Before exploring Moses’ faith, verse 23 highlights Moses’ parents who realized that he was a “beautiful” (favored, uncommon, extraordinary) child and hid him for three months. Why? The Hebrew people were multiplying “like rabbits” in Egypt and Pharaoh felt the need to exterminate all male Jewish babies (Exodus 1) to limit their population. Undaunted, Amram and Jochebed place their precious baby boy in a mini ark and ironically, floated him on the banks of the Nile River where all Hebrew boys were to be drowned.
Who then should come along but Pharaoh’s daughter (maybe Queen Hatshepsut) who was desirous to adopt Moses (“drawn out of the water”) after allowing Jochebed herself to nurse him for her (Exodus 2:1-10). Acts 7:22 informs us that Moses “was learned in all the wisdom of the Egyptians.” He was in fact being groomed for leadership in Egypt under Pharaoh (who considered himself to be God). What a privileged life. Yet despite being raised, taught and looking Egyptian, he was still a Hebrew who never lost his true identity and destiny. Somehow his parents got to influence and train him more than we realize.
Decision time for Moses arrives at age 40 as “by faith he refuses (denies, rejects, renounces) to be called the son of Pharaoh’s daughter” (vs. 24). Innocently leaving the palace, he visits “his brethren” only to see an Egyptian beating on a Hebrew. Incensed he took matters into his own hands and killed the Egyptian. His rationale was that he supposed the Hebrews would realize that God was using him to be their deliverer. Alas, they did not get the message, and Moses fled as a fugitive to Midian (Acts 7:25; Exodus 2:13-15). However, his lot is cast with the Israelites and with God.
Why would he even do this? Had he lost his mind? Not at all, but by faith he personally chose (as a person picking the most desirable fruit) “to suffer affliction (hardship, oppression) rather than enjoy the passing, temporary pleasures of sin in Egypt” (vs. 25). The Hebrews’ lives were filled with bitterness and hard bondage because of the slave-driving Egyptians (Exodus 1:11-14) and they continually groaned and cried out to God for relief (Exodus 2:23-25). Yet inexplicitly Moses chose to join them rather than live a charmed life of luxury, pleasure, riches and even sin in Egypt. What would you choose? What do you choose typically — obedience to God and possible suffering or your own pleasures? Are you a “lover of pleasure rather than a lover of God” (2 Timothy 3:4)?
Verse 26 further describes Moses’ faith as he esteems (weighs, counts, considers after careful thought) the reproach (abuse, insults, disgrace) of Christ to be greater riches than Egypt’s vast treasures. Why? For he looked (like an artist focused only on his work) forward to the rewards of freedom in the Promised Land and ultimately heaven. It mattered not to him that he had to take his lumps for his God and Savior because in his mind, he hit the “mega” (greater) jackpot of spiritual riches!
With the arrival of the 10th plague and the death of Egypt’s first born, Pharaoh basically tells Moses to “Get out of here and never come back!” (Exodus 12:31-36). So now by faith Moses totally forsakes (abandons, leaves behind) Egypt, never, ever to return. He had no fear of Pharoah and his eyes were fixed on the one and only yet invisible God. Moses would have to endure much the next 40 years in leading the often complaining and rebellious Israelites, but by faith he decided to follow Jehovah and there was NO turning back.
Yes, Moses had his faults, his sins, his anger and his excuses which are well-chronicled in Exodus through Deuteronomy. However, the Lord in Hebrews 11 chooses to focus on his deliberate, purposeful and unchanging decision to choose God, his will and his people over all that Egypt had to offer to him. This is why he is in God’s “Hall of Faith.”
What are you choosing to do because of your faith in Jesus Christ? Of all the 1.8 million decisions and choices we make, we all need to be sure that we get the most important one right. That is to once and for all trust Jesus Christ as your personal Lord and Savior to be forgiven of your sins and have eternal life in heaven (John 3:16). Then to decide once and for all that you will spend the rest of your life loving, following, obeying and pleasing him rather than yourself. It is amazing that many Israelites wanted to go back to Egypt when things got tough in the desert. It is also amazing how many professing believers in Jesus today want to go back to “Egypt” and their former life of sin. Let’s all follow the faith of Egypt’s former prince and head to the Promised Land.