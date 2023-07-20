It has been said that we are all manufacturers. While some make good, others make trouble and still others make excuses. Billy Sunday, an evangelist in the early 1900s defined an excuse as “a skin of a reason stuffed with a lie.” Unfortunately, many people seem to build their lives on excuses.
Have you heard about the young man who had the most novel excuse for stealing a car? When he found it in front of a cemetery, he took it because he thought the owner was dead. Another gave the perfect “reason” for speeding to a highway patrolman saying that he was not actually speeding but just trying to keep a safe distance ahead of the truck behind him.
In my Bible reading recently, I read Luke 14:15-24 and Jesus’ parable (an earthly story with a spiritual meaning) of the Great Supper. In it a generous man invited many folks to a lavish feast. On the evening of the meal, he sent out his servant to tell the invitees that all was ready for them to come. Inexplicitly, everyone invented excuses for not coming.
The first claimed that he had bought a tract of land and now needed to check it out. Another replied that he had just bought five yoke of oxen (10) and now he was going to conduct the “test drive.” Still another proclaimed that he had just gotten married and had to stay home. While the gracious host did eventually have a full house to enjoy his feast, he was offended that the invited ones refused to attend while offering lame excuses.
What’s the point here? It is simply that our gracious heavenly Father loves us all so much that he invites us all to his wonderful ”feast” of heaven and eternal life. He offers forgiveness of sins, salvation and redemption to all of us sinners who have fallen far short of his glorious, sinless standard (Romans 3:23) through trusting in his only Son, Jesus Christ who died for us (John 3:16). This offer seems too good to be true but it is totally legit. He is inviting us to a glorious feast and not a solemn funeral as many surmise. Why would we ever turn him down in light of the eternal alternative (Romans 6:23)? Sad to say people do it all the time as very few ultimately accept his invitation using one or more of these “Top Ten Reasons” for rejecting him (note God’s counter for each).
# 10 — “There are too many hypocrites in the church.”
“Judge not, that you be not judged. … Hypocrite! First remove the plank from your own eye, then you will see clearly …” Matthew 7:1, 5
# 9 — “I’m as good as the next person.”
“There is NONE righteous, NO NOT one … there is NONE who does good, NO NOT one.” Romans 3:10-12
# 8 — “I like my life the way it is. I’d have to give up too much.”
“For what profit is it to a man if he gains the whole world, and loses his own soul? Or what will a man give in exchange for his soul?” Matthew 16:25
# 7 — “I have my own religion. My way’s good enough.”
“For by GRACE you have been saved through faith (personal trust in Jesus alone), and that NOT of yourselves; it is the gift of God, not of works, lest anyone should boast.” Ephesians 2:8-9
# 6 — “I’ll take my chances in the next round of life.”
“It is appointed for men to die ONCE, but after this the judgment.” Hebrews 9:27
“How shall we escape, if we neglect (disregard) so great a salvation …” Hebrews 2:3
# 5 — ”I’m too great a sinner. It’s too late for me.”
“ALL that the Father gives me shall come to me, and the ONE (you) who comes to me I will by NO means (never ever) cast out (reject).” John 6:37
# 4 — “God is too loving to allow anyone to go to hell — everyone will be OK.”
“He who believes in the Son (Jesus) has everlasting life; and he who does not believe the Son shall NOT see life BUT the wrath of God abides on him.” John 3:36
# 3 — “I can’t be sure that it’s the truth. ALL roads lead to heaven.”
“I (Jesus Christ) am the WAY, the TRUTH, and the LIFE. NO ONE comes to the Father EXCEPT through me.” John 14:6
# 2 — “I could never live up to being a Christian or hold out.”
“And I give to them eternal life and they shall NEVER perish, neither shall ANYONE (thing) snatch them out of my hand.” John 10:28
“Being confident of this very thing, that he who has begun a good work in you WILL COMPLETE it until the day of Christ.” Philippians 1:6
# 1 — “Not right now. I have plenty of time.”
“Do not boast about tomorrow, for you do NOT know what a day may bring forth.” Proverbs 27:1
“Behold, NOW is the accepted time; behold NOW is the day of salvation.” 2 Corinthians 6:2
What’s your excuse for not accepting God’s invitation to eternal life in heaven and the forgiveness of your sins? Is it worth rejecting considering the eternal consequences? Will I see you at that heavenly feast someday? For you believers, let’s keep lovingly inviting and urging folks to accept God’s offer no matter what.