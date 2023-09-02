The story is told of some salesmen rushing through an airport to barely catch their plane. In the process, one accidentally knocked over a table loaded with apples. All kept going except one compassionate man who ended up missing his flight when he returned to help retrieve the apples. He found a blind 16-year-old girl crying, frustrated and helplessly groping for the apples while uncaring crowds passed by. The salesman kindly knelt down to pick up the errant and bruised fruit and rearranged it on her table. He gave her $40 to make up for her losses and said, “I hope we didn’t spoil your day too badly!” As he walked away, she cried out, “Mister, are you Jesus?” Wow! Has anyone ever mistaken you for Jesus?
As born again Christians in Jesus Christ, we bear his name (Christ ones). Furthermore the Father’s purpose in saving us is that we might be conformed (made, molded) into Jesus’ image and likeness (Romans 8:28-29). Just how will we and others know that we are actually making progress on this goal?
First of all, when we love others like Jesus. “A new commandment I (Jesus) give to you, that you love one another as I have loved you. … By this ALL will know that you are my disciples, if you have love for one another” (John 13:34-35). The Greek word for “love” here is “agape” or love which “seeks the other’s highest good, 100% giving, sacrificial and unconditional regardless of the response to it.” It’s the love shown at Calvary’s cross for us sinners (John 3:16); Romans 5:8; Ephesians 5:2). This is a love demonstrated by one’s will and actions and not merely in word (1 John 3:16-18) and is manifested to all, even our enemies (Matthew 5:44) as Jesus did.
Secondly, when we live holy lives. “Holy” means to be “set apart from sin and for God’s service alone.” Unlike Jesus (1 Peter 2:22; Hebrews 4:15), we will NEVER be sinless this side of heaven, but we should hate evil (Psalm 97:10) and avoid it like the plague (1 Thessalonians 5:22). 1 Peter 1:15 exhorts us that as “He (Jesus) who called you is holy, you also be holy in ALL your conduct, because it is written, ‘Be holy, for I am holy.’” As believers God has given us the name “saint” or “holy, set apart ones.” Are you living up to your name?
Thirdly, when we humbly serve God and others. As eternal God in human flesh and blood, Jesus really could have strut his power and authority, thrown his weight around and made people sit up and take notice. Jesus said that’s what sinful, proud humans with power do. Instead, he promoted the greatness of servitude. “Just as the Son of Man (he himself) did not come to be served but to serve and give his life a ransom for many” (Matthew 20:25-28). How do you respond when you are treated like a servant?
Fourthly, when we exhibit Christ-like character. While we will never, ever be all-knowing, all-powerful, all-present, etc., we can exhibit his character through the fruit of the Spirit (Galatians 5:22-23). “But the fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, longsuffering, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness, self-control …” That looks like Jesus to me! I can’t imagine an unloving, impatient, harsh, unkind, out-of-control Savior.
I love what Matthew 12:19 says of God’s ultimate Servant. “He will not quarrel (wrangle, strive) nor cry out (noisy clamor) … a bruised (broken) reed he will not break (crush) and smoking flax he will not quench.” He came to redeem, save and heal us, not crush, condemn and destroy us (John 3:17). Notice it is “fruit” not “fruits” so God can produce all of them in us as we respond to life correctly by his grace.
Lastly, when we seek out the lost. Jesus’ stated purpose (Luke 19:10) in coming to earth was “to seek and to save the lost” (all of us — Romans 3:23; 6:23). When Jesus saw the spiritually weary (harassed, distressed) scattered (cast down) and shepherdless multitudes, he was moved with compassion to meet their needs (Matthew 9:36-38). He then challenged his followers (and us as well) to pray and get out there to “bring in the sheaves” as the harvest is indeed abundant but the laborers are so few. Do you really care about those who are spiritually dying and headed for eternal hell without Jesus? If he truly has saved you, you surely should.
Such are but a sampling of the way we and others will know that we are becoming more like our Master and Savior Jesus. How is Jesus’ image and likeness seen in you today? Do you ever think about this? If Christ is in us, we need to let him out to be seen by all. Could your family, friends, neighbors, co-workers, etc., say with conviction, “I see Jesus in you.” Don’t ever quit or get discouraged because if Jesus has begun his good work of salvation in your life, he will complete it when we get to glory (Philippians 1:6). That’s his promise. Maybe even someone will say to you someday, “Mister/Madam, are you Jesus?!”