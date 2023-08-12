I really should not be writing this article. In fact, I should not be alive today apart from the miraculous intervention of God.
Growing up on a dairy farm in Manheim, Pennsylvania, I had lots of experience in “nasty” things called “work.” My dad was a master at finding creative work projects just when my brother Dennis and I thought we were free to play. He advocated giving your 100% best effort and not doing a job half-way.
It was the summer before my senior year in high school when Dad informed Dennis and me that we were going to tear down the one remaining old obsolete chicken house. This was an extra task to be done in our “spare” time. Since I was far better at demolishing things than building, the job suited me perfectly.
The structure was approximately 50 feet long, 12 feet wide and 8 feet high located beside our meadow fence at the bottom of a hill.
Dad did not give us much supervision as I recall, but we proceeded to 1) remove the metal roofing, 2) gut the inside of the “coop” and 3) hammer out the wall boards. It was a slow but sure process. Why move too fast when Dad would just give us another task to slave away at?!
Then arrived the fateful day. All we were left with was the wooden roof supported by the posts and a small section of about 7 feet of wall boards still needing to be knocked out. At least I thought they should be. With great gusto, I pounded on the stubborn boards with my hammer to little avail. So I hammered harder and harder. No half-job for me!
What happened in the next few seconds is erased and absent from my memory. Apparently I pounded so hard that the structure folded down in the direction I was hammering. It had rained the night before, so it was wet, heavy and ready to fall. Dennis, who fortunately was goofing off, saw what was happening, ran out and escaped injury. Yours truly never knew this was happening, but God somehow quickly moved my body several feet to the left around the wall portion to an opening and threw me to the right against a fence post on the other side.
When my consciousness returned, I found myself underneath the roof with two large nails digging into my back. I yelled for help. I moved my left hand slightly to the left and found myself touching the electric wire fence. Yikes! The next thing I knew my mom (who screamed as she slammed down the phone) and Dennis (who ran to tell her) came running over the roof causing me more pain.
Somehow they lifted up the roof enough for me to crawl out. We were shocked to see Grandpa Kulp, who lived up the road and had heard the crash, come running down through a field and across our meadow at top speed for his age. His first words are as clear now as they were 49 years ago. “It knocked the fence fine!” What?! I could be, should be dead and that’s your concern?!
I was hurting for certain that night but God was gracious as I had no broken bones or concussion. I was alive! Thank You, Jesus! The next day Dad simply told us to finish the project. Today there is a garden plot in place of that chicken house.
Now as I recollect on how God preserved my life that day, I find several spiritual lessons for us all.
First, our times and lives are in God’s hand (Psalm 31:5). He ultimately controls life and death. I cannot tell you why God spares some like me and allows others to die tragically. We have no guarantees about the length of our lives or how we will die someday. The key is to be ever ready for that day by knowing Jesus Christ as Savior (John 3:16).
Second, God has a unique plan and purpose for each of us and no one else can replace us in his eyes (Psalm 139:13-18; Jeremiah 1:5). When I foolishly think that my life and efforts are not important, Jesus reminds me that he died on the cross for me. He saved my soul, and he spared my life so I could live and make a difference in this world for him right now.
Thirdly, live each day to its fullest because our lives are short like a vapor (James 4:14) and grass and flowers which wither away (1 Peter 1:24). In Psalm 90:12 Moses prayed to the Lord, “So teach us to number (value, use wisely, not waste) our days that we may gain a heart of wisdom” (make them count). We never know what a day may bring forth (Proverbs 27:1), so live each moment for God’s glory and honor.
Finally, I do know for sure that if I had died on that scary day, I would be in heaven. My assurance is based solely on trusting God’s iron-clad promises such as “Believe on (trust solely in) the Lord Jesus Christ and you shall be saved” (Acts 16:31). I took Jesus up on his promise of eternal life in the sixth grade at age 11, and I’m still holding him to it! My number was almost up that day humanly speaking, but God had other plans for me including that I would share this challenge with you all today. Are you really ready for eternity? If not, I would love to talk with you.