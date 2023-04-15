Part 2 of a two-part series
Hallelujah! Jesus Christ is alive! I trust you had a blessed celebration remembering that. Today I revisit the cross to complete last week’s timely study of our Savior’s seven unforgettable statements (53 words in the NKJV) uttered on that cruel tree. We have already looked at his first three words of Transcendency (Luke 23:34), Transfer (Luke 23:42-43) and Tenderness (John 19:26-27). Let’s continue to listen very closely to our Savior.
Fourthly, Jesus delivers a terrifying word of TRAUMA (Matthew 27:45-47). It is literally “Black Friday” as God has turned out the lights to create intense darkness over all the earth from noon to 3 p.m. At 3 p.m. Christ cries out (literally screams, shrieks), “My God, my God, why have you forsaken me?” For the first and only time in eternity, God the Son would be abandoned by God the Father to bear the curse and punishment of sin for all mankind.
You might say he endured the hell and eternal separation from God we all deserve so that God’s holy wrath against our sin might be adequately appeased. The biblical word is “propitiation” as Jesus is God’s atoning, pleasing, satisfying and once for all sacrifice.
As we humans look at Christ’s sufferings we would think that his intense physical pain (nails, leg cramps, suffocation, etc.) would be the worst he experienced. However, that was nothing compared to his Father turning his back on him for those three hellish hours. Jesus was God forsaken so we would not have to be eternally forsaken. Praise the Lord, these were not his last words!
Fifthly, we hear a word of TORTURE (John 19:28-29). As Christ’s body is encompassed in fiery pain and burning fever, he exclaims, “I thirst!” He is fulfilling David’s prophetic words, “My tongue clings to my jaws (palate)!” (Psalm 22:15). Earlier the Savior refused the sour wine mixed with gall or myrrh (a narcotic to deaden the pain and one’s senses) taking on the cross without the crutches or shortcuts of drugs. He thirsted as the Giver of living water so that we might not thirst spiritually (John 4:14; 6:35; 7:37). Now Jesus gladly receives the sour wine mercifully offered not to relieve his thirst but to make an important announcement.
Sixthly, Christ resounds a word of TRIUMPH (John 19:30). After drinking, he clears his throat to cry out loudly, “It is finished!” That is only one word in the Greek, and it means “to be complete, total, done, perfect, nothing more can be added to it.” In those days it was used to describe a debt paid in full, a task completed, an artistic work that the artist no longer touches up and an animal declared suitable for sacrifice.
We notice that Jesus never says “I am finished” or am dead and gone forever, but “It is finished!” What is the “it”? His suffering for our sins was finished as he completely drained to the last, horrible dreg that dreaded cup he wrestled with but accepted in the Garden (Matthew 26:39-44). Our sin debt was now fully paid. Why would we ever think that our mere human works or religion could ever add to or replace his masterpiece of redemption (Isaiah 64:6)?
Furthermore, the Father’s will for him was completed as he earlier prayed. “I have finished the work which you have given me to do” (John 17:4). The Old Testament types and shadows of the reality of his atoning work are now fulfilled. I think that the animals cried out “Praise God!” in relief as there was no longer a need for sacrifice of innocent animals to cover men’s sin until the ultimate solution. Satan’s power over mankind was fully defeated at the cross (John 16:11; Hebrews 2:14) as the seed of the woman (Christ) crushed the old serpent’s head (Genesis 3:15). This indeed was a cry of triumph.
Finally, Jesus’ cross sermon ends with a word of TRUST (Luke 23:45-46). Earlier he proclaimed, “No one takes my life from me, but I lay it down of myself” (John 10:17-18). Since all was completed, Christ now prays, “Father, into your hands I commit (entrust) my Spirit.” Who of us has such full control over life and death? The eternal Son of God had now completed his earthly race and would soon return to the Father.
Of course, these are NOT really Jesus’ final words as he would conquer death and the grave on that blessed Sunday morn. The Apostle Paul stated, “God forbid that I should boast except in the cross of our Lord Jesus Christ by whom the world has been crucified to me and I to the world” (Galatians 6:14). Sadly, to many the message of the cross is utter foolishness rather than the power of God (1 Corinthians 1:18). Yet trusting and believing in the crucified and risen Christ is the only way to eternal life, forgiveness of sins and heaven (John 14:6).
The story is told of two drunken men wandering the streets and noticing a large cross on a church. The one shouted, “Hey, look at God’s plus sign!” That night he could not sleep as he was reminded of Jesus’ death for his sins. He then bowed his head and prayed for God’s forgiveness and salvation. Have you come to that point in your life? Remember, Jesus died and rose again for you. Can you truly say, “Thank You, Jesus, for dying for me. I give you my life as a living sacrifice in thanks to you!” (Romans 12:1).