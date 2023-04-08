People are frequently remembered for their last words spoken before dying. They often tell much about that person’s values or are sometimes just unusual. Here are a few examples:
• Joan Crawford (1977): “Don’t you dare ask God to help me!” Spoken to her housekeeper who began praying aloud after her deadly heart attack.
• Bing Crosby (1977): “That was a great round of golf, fellas!” 20 minutes after golfing 18 holes when his doctor said only 9. He then suffered a fatal heart attack.
• Bob Hope (2003, age 100): “Surprise me!” Said after his wife asked him where he wanted to be buried.
• Rev. James Harris preaching at the Illinois County Home for the Aged, “I have just one more point to make, and then I’ll close.” He apparently made the point in heaven. What a way to go!
When Jesus Christ was unfairly tried, inhumanely beaten and mercilessly nailed to the cross, He was as a “sheep before its shearers is silent” not opening His mouth (Isaiah 53:7). However, as he suffered six excruciating hours, he uttered seven unforgettable words or statements (53 words in the NKJV) which are recorded in the Gospels. Let’s listen closely as our Savior speaks.
First we hear a word of TRANSCENDENCY (to rise above and beyond). Christ transcends all of us being eternal God in human flesh and blood. Luke 23:33 states so matter-of-factly that Jesus was crucified with two criminals. While God fails to detail the physical aspects of crucifixion, the Roman writer Cicero calls it “the cruelest and most hideous punishment possible.” You can look up the history or watch “The Passion of the Christ” if you must know how horrible this extended death by suffocation really was. The usual reaction by the victims to being “nailed” was shrieking, cursing, begging, spitting and going mad.
In contrast we find our Lord pleading over and over “Father, forgive them for they do not know what they do” (Luke 23:34). Jesus indeed practiced what he preached in Matthew 5:44 by loving, doing good to, blessing and praying for his enemies. These men were definitely culpable but forgivable just like all of us. When we consider how Jesus died for every single, solitary sin that you and I have ever committed, we should run to him for forgiveness and salvation.
Second, Jesus gives a word of TRANSFER (Luke 23:39-43). As Christ was mocked, blasphemed and ridiculed by the cruel crowd, the two criminals also joined in (Mark 15:32). One of them said, “If you are the Christ, save yourself and us!” (Luke 23:39). Amazingly the other one rebuked him after realizing that Jesus is Lord God and that he can forgive sinners. So at 11:55 on his life clock, he makes one last request. “Lord, remember me when you come into your kingdom.” Jesus mercifully replies, “Assuredly, I say to you, today you will be with me in Paradise (heaven)!” (Luke 23:42-43).
The ultimate transfer is going from eternal separation from God in hell to being with him in heaven forever. When we repent (realize and turn from) our sins and trust Jesus alone as Lord and Savior (John 3:16; Acts 16:31), we are “delivered from the domain of darkness (hell) and transferred to the Kingdom of his beloved Son” (Colossians 1:13). That’s a transfer none of us can afford to pass up!
Thirdly, Christ issues a word of TENDERNESS (John 19:25-27). Mothers suffer much with their children. Mary was told by Simeon that “A sword shall pierce through your own soul also” (Luke 2:35). Jesus Christ was NOT your average son to raise. Imagine having a really perfect, sinless child who is God. Now here she was standing numbly by Jesus’ cross watching her Savior (Luke 1:47) alone pay for hers and the whole world’s sins.
Sometimes over the years it seemed like Jesus was distancing himself from his mother. At age 12 he lagged behind in Jerusalem to “do his Father’s business” in the Temple creating much stress for Joseph and Mary (Luke 2:41-50). At the Cana wedding, Jesus responded to her hint to creating more wine with “Woman (a respectful term but not “Mother”), what does that have to do with me?” (John 2:3-4). Later when Mary and her and Joseph’s sons were seeking a word with him, he asked, “Who is my mother and who are my brothers?” Pointing to his disciples, he explained that those who did the Father’s will were his true family (Matthew 12:47-49).
However, now as the Lord was in great agony on the cross, he sees Mary and his beloved disciple John. To Mary he declares, “Woman, behold your Son!” and to John, “Behold, your mother!” As the eldest son, he made sure to entrust Mary’s care to his closest follower and “from that hour he took her to his own home” (John 19:26-27). What an example of love, tenderness, appreciation and respect for a parent that we would do well to imitate. We can count on Jesus to meet all our needs as well (Philippians 4:19).
Did you really listen to Jesus? As the hymn says, “Jesus, keep me near the cross.” What amazing love and concern for others despite his intense suffering. Stay tuned next week for his last four statements from the cross. It gets even better. May the Lord lead us all to Calvary. God bless you!