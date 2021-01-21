A few weeks ago, I mindlessly filled my primary birdfeeder with a mix that cardinals love. Winter snow contrasts beautifully with their brilliant red and subtle olive feathers. I anticipated their beauty and congratulated myself on being there for the vulnerable.
Then I simply got busy. Sometimes I wondered about the lack of activity out front, but the hectic schedule of making holiday foods, purchasing gifts, arranging small gatherings with family, along with my daily work schedule, kept me occupied.
I lived unaware; no one was coming.
Much later, I considered that perhaps the bird food was spoiled, “They’re protecting themselves by staying away,” I surmised. Days later I considered something might be blocking the gravity flow. But as life happened, I only sporadically wondered why my fine feast was ignored.
Until Tuesday.
On my way back from the mailbox, I meandered over. Sure enough, though the feeder was full of scrumptious seeds and dried fruits, the tray was fully obstructed by a mess of sunflower hulls, etc. My favorite birds were only able to see their feast.
And I’d not paid any attention. Quickly snatching up a wimpy stick, I dug in but the frozen mess refused to yield. Heading inside, I grabbed a sturdy butter knife and headed back out in the cold. But determination alone would not allow success; freezing temperatures were not my friend. I realized I’d have to wait for some warmer temps to chisel it out.
And so it was that earlier this week, when the thermometer climbed to 37 degrees, with a butter knife and a determined countenance, I jabbed until the tray was clear.
I pondered the birds that faced (literally) a feast, but need to fly away in discouragement. They had hungry bellies and doggedness. But they needed assistance before food could slip down their gullets. I wondered about their level of fear and dismay. As a counselor, I often try to put myself in another’s shoes in order to gain insight. For these birds, intervention was necessary.
I’ve been dismayed a lot in the past several months. There’s been a lot of fear in my heart as I’ve seen people bash one another on social media, stomp around in their own corners and bolster themselves in what they believe is right. Fear builds walls; fear alienates.
Re-reading Isaiah 41:10, I reflected, “So do not fear, for I am with you; do not be dismayed, for I am your God.” Journaling quietly, I considered this verse once again. “I will strengthen you and help you; I will uphold you with my righteous right hand.”
During the last several months, I’d pulled into myself and pretty much stopped writing.
It was a disconcerting time — a season of vital introspection. But if I languished on, I’d be ignoring God’s hope. Like the cardinals who stopped coming, I had pulled away, going inward. Seeing the birds’ dilemma was the jolt I needed.
My connection to the Holy One has truly been a gift. Diving anew into scriptures, I’ve savored how God’s love is present. Even as I had struggled and let fear rise up, this beloved scripture beckoned, reminding me not to be distressed, but to instead claim God’s strength and presence.
Henri Nouwen once said, “The question is not ‘How am I to love God?’ but ‘How am I to let myself be loved by God?’ God is looking into the distance for me, trying to find me, and longing to bring me home.”
I am thankful that our creator, sustainer and friend’s love continues as I stumble onward. I don’t get it right all the time. But when I lean into love, the feast that is right there for me to enjoy is possible.
And for me, that includes writing again – as some of you have asked me to do. So, yes this is my first column in multiple months. But as I face my fears and lean into God’s ongoing love, I’ll reflect and write on.
