”I am the Lord’s servant,” Mary answered. “May your word to me be fulfilled.” Luke 1:38 NIV
I tipped back my insulated mug mid-afternoon, to enjoy the rest of my morning coffee. Instantly my mouth was filled with a tepid dreg-filled mix. YUCK. What an abrupt interruption; what an unexpected mouthful — and what a contrast from what I’d expected.
Pouring out the dregs, I considered how life sometimes brings some major interruptions. And near Christmas, I’m reminded of the angel who brought shocking news to Mary spelling out how she would be the mother of Jesus. Certainly, this young maiden would have been jolted by the idea! But she somehow embraced the change.
And Mary continued to embrace change in spite of challenges; I can only imagine her withering when she heard people talking about her unexpected pregnancy … perhaps that’s why she headed out to visit Elizabeth. But Mary was steadfast. I’m reminded of how months later she made the laborious trip to Bethlehem just prior to delivering her first baby. Though her partner was with her, she was the one that had to bear the brunt of a long journey being full with a child. I personally can recall many backaches when I was expecting; she must have wondered what God was about — but she persevered.
The other day I decided to make homemade beef and noodles. After working with the sticky dough, my hands were covered with goo. I drew warm water and lathered up in the nearby sink. As I did this, I pondered my grandmother, whose noodles I was attempting to emulate. Grandma made oodles of noodles in her lifetime — having reared five children to adulthood and burying three others along life’s way. What a challenging journey! Somehow her strong faith in Christ (which she passed on to my father and now to me) got her through. I believe there would have been many days she would have echoed Mary’s words, in order to keep her sanity.
This wise woman, whose leathery hands had often crafted her own soap, likely washed up after noodle-making with cold water flooding from the hand pump outside her door. I’m told a handpump was later moved into the kitchen, but still icy water would have made noodle clean up rather challenging. And what about laundry? I still remember her wringer washer by the back door; seven people’s clothing washed in her homemade lye soap. However, she persevered.
In her later years, glaucoma captured her precious eyesight. Therefore, her special embroidery projects and intricate hand sewing had to be set aside. However, one of my treasured memories is opening the wedding gift of embroidered pillowcases she’d fashioned for me. I opened that box nearly 10 years after her death. But she had made sure I wasn’t forgotten.
I still have some of the quilts and comforters she created. Keeping her family warm in the winter was certainly a significant task. Interestingly, I found that this woman actually quilted those thick comforters! She found ways to embrace life and make lots of things happen that might have seemed impossible to many.
Recently a cousin sent me Grandma’s communion bread recipe; Grandma had baked this regularly for her church. I still recall the three-pronged fork she used to prick it. Seeing this recipe in her bold handwriting is actually what took me back through this season of pondering, some of which you might have heard before. But since our church is planning a late-night Christmas Eve worship that will include communion, reminders of grandma’s faithful service abound.
So today I pause to consider how I might do better at embracing changes I don’t particularly relish. And I pause to recognize how I grew during the challenging times. And so perhaps such pondering can provoke in you a renewed appreciation of God’s steadfast handiwork as well. For truly, this time of year, we might all pause to echo …
”I am the Lord’s servant, may your word to me be fulfilled.”