Life is all about change even though most of us resist it. Bruce Barton said, “When you’re through changing, you’re through.” Another person has said that the only people who really welcome change are wet babies.
The Christian life is also all about change and transformation of our lives. When one repents of his sin and trusts Jesus Christ for forgiveness and eternal life, he is transformed instantly from a guilty sinner to a justified (declared righteous) saint, from condemned to eternal judgment to forgiven and headed for heaven, from an alien to God’s family to an adopted child of God, and from slavery to sin to liberty to serve God. “Hallelujah! What a Savior!”
Our salvation experience is only the beginning of the transformation God desires to work in our lives until we reach heaven. Romans 12:1-2 provides us with three commands which definitely promote the changes God wants us to experience: 1) Present your bodies (entire lives) as living sacrifices to the Lord (vs. 1), 2) Do not be conformed to this world (vs. 2a) and 3) Be transformed by the renewing of your mind (vs. 2b).
Last week’s article covered No. 1. We pick it up with No. 2, which could be aptly paraphrased “stop allowing this sinful, anti-God system under Satan to squeeze, push you into its mold of thinking, behavior, morals, etc.”
We are all by nature conformists not wanting to be different from others. However, in Christ we are all called to be nonconformists to the world; to not love the world (yes, we are to love people in the world), which is going down like the Titanic (1 John 2:15-17); and not be friends, buddy-buddy with the world, which is viewed as spiritual adultery (James 4:4).
As believers we live in this world and should not isolate ourselves from it, BUT we are different from and not of it. We are like boats, and the world is the water on which we float, but when the water (world) continually leaks into our boat (lives), we are prone to sink. God left us in this world to be influencing its captives to come to Christ, not to continue to be disciples of it ourselves.
Believers in Christ are like square pegs in the round hole of this world as we just don’t fit into its patterns. It promotes the following: 1) There are NO absolutes, no moral boundaries, 2) Truth is YOUR opinion, 3) You are accountable only to yourself, 4) Tolerate anything and everything, 5) God’s standards are out-of-date, obsolete and 6) If it feels good, true or right for YOU, then it IS good, true and right. Do you actually believe any of these worldly lies? If so, you have conformed to this world. The Lord plainly says, “Stop it!”
Yes, we are openly and subtly, daily and unrelentingly bombarded by worldly education, media, entertainment and even religion to conform to its values, habits and philosophies while relinquishing biblical values and life style. Don’t do it!
In Japan farmers are producing square watermelons by placing them in tempered glass cubes while still growing. They store so much better. The poor watermelons cannot resist this unnatural practice. By contrast, we need to say “NO!” to the pressures of society which are totally against biblical teaching and truth, and say “YES!” to being transformed by the renewing of our minds so that we can prove (discern, live out) God’s good, acceptable and perfect will (Romans 12:2b). This is command No. 3.
The Greek word for “transformed” is actually our “metamorphosis” or “to change completely from the inside out.” The amazing transformation of an ugly caterpillar into a beautiful butterfly is in mind here as God takes us as sinful, selfish, prideful humans and by his Spirit transforms us into righteous, selfless, humble servants of his. This is not something we can do on our own, and it is not instantaneous like salvation, but rather a daily process with setbacks and advances.
How is this accomplished? By the “renewing of our minds” (12:2b) or through consistent exposure, study, meditation and obedience to God’s Word. The process is like deleting old computer files and uploading new ones. As we “upload” God’s Word into our minds and hearts, our behavior, speech, habits, reactions, attitudes should change, we fulfill God’s will and please him. The battle for our minds rages as the world, our own sinful flesh and the devil seek to gain control by squeezing us into its anti-God mold.
So we come to God’s Word asking him to open our spiritual eyes to his truth. We find examples to follow or avoid, sins to confess and forsake, and promises to claim. We find truths about our great God which cause us to worship, adore, praise and thank him. We read the Bible not just to be informed but transformed, changed from the inside out as it is “alive and powerful and sharper than any two-edged sword” and cuts right to the nitty-gritty of our lives.
Many are discouraged at the slowness of this “metamorphosis” feeling like they’ll never be the “butterfly” Jesus wants us to be. Do be patient, persistent and confident as “he (Jesus) who has begun a good work in you (believer in Christ) will complete (finish, perfect) it until the day of Jesus Christ (his return)” (Philippians 1:6).