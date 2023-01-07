Are you a FAT Christian?
Wow! You might say, “What an insensitive question to ask!” May I assure you that this has nothing at all to do with your physical weight or fitness. Rather it has everything to do with your spiritual health and fitness. Just what does FAT mean then? I’m glad you asked.
According to this borrowed acronym, if you are FAT, you will first of all be FAITHFUL to the Lord. At Yellowstone National Park, Old Faithful predictably spews its stream of boiling water 170 feet into the air every 65 minutes unlike its unpredictable fellow geysers. If one is faithful, he is dependable, trustworthy and can be counted upon to do what he should do and be what he should be. Can your spouse, employer, parents, children, neighbors, friends, church, etc., count on you? Can God himself count on you? Unfortunately many treat faithfulness as an outdated and unnecessary quality.
God still puts a high premium on faithfulness as 1 Corinthians 4:1 states that believers in Jesus Christ are his servants and stewards of his mysteries (the Gospel). A steward in the Bible was a caretaker or manager of another’s property, business or household. He was entrusted with his master’s property, had great responsibility and was totally accountable to him.
In the same manner God has entrusted us with absolutely everything in our lives — our bodies, families, money and possessions, talents, time, work, etc. All belongs to him.
What does God desire, in fact require of us as his stewards? Verse 2 plainly declares that it is faithfulness. God is not looking for perfect servants but faithful ones; Christians who are faithful to obey him, serve him, follow him and glorify him in all areas of their lives. Hopefully God will be able to say of you and me someday in heaven, “Well done, good and faithful servant; you have been faithful over a few things, I will make you ruler over many things” (Matthew 25:21, 23).
Secondly, FAT refers to being AVAILABLE for God’s service. We often overemphasize talents and abilities which are no guarantee whatsoever of one’s availability.
In Isaiah’s vision of God and his heavenly throne, he heard God ask “Whom shall I send and who will go for us (a reference to the triunity of God)?” Isaiah immediately pipes up, “Here I am! Send me!” (Isaiah 6:1-8). The Lord was indeed thankful for his willingness even as he informed Isaiah that no one would heed his warnings.
God is not in the business of forcing us to serve him like military KP duty. He is searching for willing and available volunteers in his army. Romans 12:1 expresses exactly what the Lord desires of us. “I beseech you, therefore, brethren, by the mercies of God that you (yes, you!) present (willingly yield) your bodies (all that you are) a living sacrifice, holy, acceptable to God, which is your reasonable (logical) service.” However, the trouble with living sacrifices is that we often crawl off the altar. What does God want YOU to do for him today? If you are available, he will give you all the ability needed to do the job (Philippians 4:13).
Finally a FAT Christian is TEACHABLE. Many are intelligent and knowledgeable but are also stubborn, proud and tend to be “know-it-alls.” The Psalmist David’s prayer to God often was “Lord, teach me your paths, ways and will!” (Psalm 25:4; 86:11; 143:10). He further testifies that to be teachable we need to be humble (Psalm 25:9) and to fear (respect, take seriously) God (Psalm 25:12).
Such prayers and attitudes are much needed by all of those who desire to be taught by God’s Holy Spirit. A frequent prayer of a pastor friend of mine was “Lord, teach me the lessons you have for me to learn, and help me to learn them real quickly!”
Are you really teachable by God? How do you approach God’s Word whether in personal, family or church settings? Is your attitude “Speak, Lord for your servant is listening?” (1 Samuel 3:10) or do you just religiously endure the exercise? Are you actually growing in the grace and knowledge of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ (2 Peter 3:18) and forsaking besetting sins, or continually repeating the same mistakes and remaining a “babe in Christ”?
God is indeed looking for FAT Christians today. Now that you know what I mean, will you take the challenge as a daily commitment? Start each day by presenting yourself to the Lord desiring to be faithful, available and teachable, and ask for his help to do so. At the end of each day (before you fall asleep) do a quick evaluation and confession if also needed.
Too many professing believers are unfaithful, unavailable and unteachable when our Savior deserves “FATness.” God bless you as you get F.AT for Jesus!