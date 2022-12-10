My homeland of Pennsylvania is known for many things among which is hunting. I can remember scores of guys coming to our farm to hunt ring-necked pheasants. I have not seen a pheasant in decades. Many would go to the northern counties to hunt deer. Here in Indiana we are in the midst of various deer hunting seasons.
As for me, however, I am not a hunter. The only time I ever shot a rifle was at summer camp and one year in junior high gym class we spent some time on the rifle range. I’m not against hunting at all, but I have no desire to do it myself. As for deer hunting, I quit hunting for my dear when I found her 44 years ago. However, what happens when the tables are turned and the deer hunts you?!
It was a normal mid-November Tuesday night in 1987 in Everett, Pennsylvania. We lived in the parsonage of the Grace Brethren Church (my first pastorate) which was actually connected to the church and formerly had been the town’s old hospital located downtown on Main Street. Behind the parsonage was a garage which was beside a miniscule back yard beside the wall of the next door funeral home.
On this particular night we and our girls were fast asleep. I was dreaming away when suddenly the world in my dreams was blown to smithereens. I sat straight up at 1 a.m. thinking, “That was some dream!” Then I heard a movement in the next room. My first reaction was that one of our girls had gotten up. Then I heard running down the hallway. A burglar! Leaping out of bed unarmed, scantily clothed and half asleep, I pursued the “criminal.”
I nervously walked down the hallway into the living room to the dining room where the venetian blinds allowed enough street light in to see the figure of a large animal. When it raised its antlered head, I uttered, “I can’t believe it’s a deer!” Then I shouted, “Honey, there’s a deer in the house!” Disoriented, the deer began leaping upwards seeking an outlet with family heirlooms falling off the bookshelves. Without thinking, I threw myself in harm’s way to stabilize the tottering shelves.
Now mind you, I was NOT thinking really intelligently at this moment! As the deer ran past me into the living room, he met my “dear” wife who yelled, “Get out of here!” while holding out both arms. Still disoriented and surely intimidated, the young buck hopped over two rocking chairs, one small end table and lamp and brushed the thermostat up to 90 degrees. He bolted past my wife back down the hallway, took a sharp right into the laundry room and leaped out the back window exactly from whence he had come.
As we cleaned up the broken dishes, the sound of more glass breaking caused my wife to respond, “The deer is coming back!” She quickly awoke our girls (7 and 4) and got them safely into the church foyer. I bravely strode to the laundry room to see what was up this time. I was shocked to see a police officer peering through the deer-shattered window surrounded by several other men. He asked, “Is there a deer in there?” “Not anymore,” I replied. By now I am leaning on the washing machine still scantily clothed with my knees knocking in nervous aftershock.
As it turned out, there were two girls sitting in a car in the church parking lot at this unearthly hour who actually saw a car chasing this deer into the corner of our backyard. Having no other recourse “Bambi” launched himself six feet up and away through our laundry room window smashing his blood-soaked nose against my freshly cleaned white shirt. These girls quickly went to the police to tell what they had seen.
How do you sleep after that? Not very well. The next shock was to discover the deer’s head with its antlers sawn off in a plastic bag in the church dumpster. The police said it could not have been the same deer?!
Since it was prayer meeting that Wednesday evening, I elected to save my story of God’s protection until then. As I came into the auditorium, our elderly treasurer asked, “Which window did the deer come in?” I did a double-take and asked him how he knew. “I was on the scanner last night!” No secrets in a small town. Another lady promptly called the local newspaper and the story made front page news. In my very first attempt at writing for a publication, I sent the story to Reader’s Digest without success. Now almost exactly 33 years later, you get to hear it.
What’s the spiritual lesson here? Sometimes God allows an absolutely shocking event to occur in your life just to remind you how awesome he is. Amazingly, this wayward whitetail never entered our bedroom or our daughters’ bedroom. It did not destroy anything except the window and some china teacup saucers, and the blood left behind was minimal. Incredibly God allowed it to go out the very same way it came in. Deer don’t naturally do that. I even got up close to the deer without being attacked or injured. Oh yes, he did tramp on my big toe in his haste to get away.
I realize that these sort of things don’t always have happy endings as I have heard of many deer “breaking and enterings” since. However, this is one of several distinct events in my life where I can vividly see God’s sovereignty, control, power, care, intervention and protection on display. Events that I can go back to realizing that God is all-powerful, all-knowing, all-present and quite frankly — AWESOME!
Thus I can proclaim with the Psalmist, “God, how AWESOME are your works!” (66:3) “Come and see the works of God; He is AWESOME in his deeds toward the children of men!” (66:5) “Men shall speak of the might of Your AWESOME acts, and I will declare your greatness!” (145:6). I prefer to reserve the word “AWESOME!” for God because only he could do what I saw with my own eyes that scary night in November 35 years ago. Happy deer hunting!