ELKHART [mdash] Verna Zimmerman, 83, Elkhart, died at 4:04 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 25. Visitation will be Tuesday from 1 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at Harrison Christian School. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Yellow Creek Wisler Mennonite Church.