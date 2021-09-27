NAPPANEE — Members of Nappanee’s First Church of God, 72036 C.R. 7, were in Sunday school classes Sunday morning when smoke started to fill the building.
Pastor Sam Bennett said, “Everyone was in classrooms when smoke started coming down from the ceiling.”
Bennett said church members ran through the building looking for fire extinguishers but didn’t see any flames. After evacuating the building he said, “Within five minutes flames were coming through the roof.”
He said fire investigators were on site Monday morning and at the time he spoke with The Goshen News, no official cause had been determined.
“But they think it started with the furnace or above the furnace,” Bennett said. “The furnace is in the attic and the fire was in the attic.”
The pastor said he believed the sanctuary and fellowship hall would be declared a total loss. Some of the wings may have escaped actual fire damage but he said, “There’s smoke and water damage everywhere.”
Nappanee Fire Chief Don Lehman said the cause is still under investigation and he didn’t want to speculate about possible causes. He did say the blaze was “determined not to be suspicious.”
Lehman said the fire call came in at 9:53 a.m. and he said firefighters had the fire under control within an hour after arriving on the scene. He said six other departments aside from Nappanee responded to the call. Nappanee firefighters were on the scene, including investigation, until 3:30 p.m. Sunday.
Future for the Church
Pastor Bennett said his plan for Monday was to figure out where the congregation would meet for services this coming Sunday and said many in the community have already reached out offering help.
“That’s the great thing about Nappanee — so helpful — I’ve been here 20 years and not just for the fire, but all the time,” he said.
He said several pastors have already reached out offering their spaces and equipment and he said that was an option he was considering. He was also going to explore the possibility of using some community meeting spaces, too.
“Because I think it’ll be a 12-18 month process to rebuild.”
The church is reportedly more than 100 years old and Bennett said they will rebuild on the same site. The congregation had planned to have services outdoors that day but everyone was still indoors for the Sunday school classes.
No injuries were reported.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.