Ever since the 9-11 tragedy, America has revived the song “God Bless America.” What do we really mean when we sing that? Do we long for a nationwide return to God in repentance and obedience to his word so he can bless us, or do we merely crave his good favor on what we are already doing (God bless this mess)?
Indeed, God has blessed us abundantly in the past and continues to do so today despite ourselves. Amidst our talk about America’s disunity and need of healing, we look to our politicians for solutions and are disappointed. The simple truth is America needs to stop and seriously listen again to the one who has blessed us. In Matthew 7:12-27 Jesus gives five basic yet profound remedies to get our nation back on the right track.
First in verse 12 Jesus emphasizes the need to get back to the true Golden Rule and not continue to follow the pseudo version of “He who has the gold, rules.” The Savior stated the true one very positively: “Whatever you want man to do to you, do also to them.” He did not say, “Do to others as they do to you or before they do to you.” In our ever increasingly selfish, prejudiced and violent society, most people know how they want to be treated and are quick to tell you when they aren’t. However, too many forget that we are all part of the human race, are all created in God’s image and are all equally loved by God to the point that Jesus Christ died for all of us sinners (2 Corinthians 5:14-15), and thus treat others very badly.
Secondly, Jesus would tell America to start travelling on the narrow rather than the broad way (vv. 13-14). The narrow way is hard and difficult with comparably few travelers who enter the narrow, exclusive gate. This only way to life eternal and abundant is Jesus Christ (John 14:6). Just as all roads do not lead to Goshen, so all spiritual faith ways do not lead to heaven. If one is not trusting in Jesus Christ alone for salvation and forgiveness, he is in fact on the broad, easy, heavily populated road which ever leads down to destruction or eternal loss of all well-being in hell. Take that exit off the broad way to Jesus today.
Thirdly, Christ urges us to stop listening to the wrong voices (vv. 15-20). God has spoken the truth in his Holy Bible, but not all who claim to speak for God truly do. Just because someone has ministerial credentials, speaks on religious TV or even stands behind a pulpit does not mean that he is speaking the whole truth of God’s word. Satan and his messengers love to masquerade as “ministers of righteousness” disguising error with a thin veneer of truth (2 Corinthians 11:13-15).
Some “ministers” use their influence to gain money, sexual gratification or a following. Some will even tell you such things as abortion, homosexuality, sexual immorality and evolution are okay with God. We can judge the validity of messengers by comparing their message with God’s word and by examining their outward fruit, i.e., their actions, words and attitudes.
Fourthly, everyone in America needs to be absolutely certain that they really know the true Savior of their souls (vv. 21-23). As Jesus stated, “Not everyone who says to Me (at the final judgment – Revelation 20:11-15), ‘Lord, Lord’ will enter the kingdom of heaven, but he who does the will of My Father in heaven” (vs. 21). Primary and essential to doing God’s will is to “Believe on the Lord Jesus Christ, and you will be saved” (Acts 16:31).
It seems like most people in America claim to know Jesus and many (not just a few) will someday point to their impressive resumes of humanly (not spiritually) produced works including “miracles” (vs. 22). Sadly, Jesus will declare, “I never knew you; depart from Me, you who practice lawlessness” (vs. 23). Yikes. Be very sure that you have a genuine saving relationship with Jesus (John 5:24).
Finally, Jesus would tell America to quit building on sand (vv. 24-27). Sand is great for lots of things but not for building foundations. Jesus’ parable contrasts one who builds on rock and sees his house (life) standing firm despite the storms of life while another opts to build on the sandy beach front and sees one big crash. The real lesson is don’t just be content to hear Christ’s words but rather do and obey them as James stated “Be doers of the Word and not hearers only, deceiving your own selves” (James 1:22).
America by and large continues to build on such sandy foundations as humanism (We can do it ourselves), hedonism (Pleasure is the main thing) and pragmatism (As long as it works) rather than on faith and dependence on God Almighty. Whatever happened to “In God we trust?” While I hate to be negative, the end result of such building is very predictable. Check out the Roman Empire.
In conclusion, the remedy for America’s (in fact the whole world’s) core ills is simple: Listen and obey God’s voice as given in his word, the Bible which is truth. “Blessed is the nation whose God is the Lord… Behold the eyes (and blessing) of the Lord is on those who fear (take seriously) Him” (Psalm 33:12, 18). This is called revival. America needs to bless and honor God one person at a time over and over and over again. Thanks for reading and listening!
Please check out on YouTube: “Listen to the Voice!” by David Gibbs at Temple Baptist Church for a great illustration of the need to listen to God’s Word and voice. It is amazing.