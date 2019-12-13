Because you are close to me and always available, my confidence will never be shaken Psalm 16:1
I could hardly force myself out the door and into the car, even though I’d just spent considerable time preparing the attractive Christmas basket of goodies. It’s been over nine months since my mother died. I’d determined that near her 85th birthday I would give something nice to the nursing staff where she’d resided; it had to include her favorite — chocolate. It was prepared — except facing my own heart. I didn’t want to go.
All morning I had fussed around. I took a picture of the pretty basket. I wept as I recalled how much my mother loved chocolate. I searched and found the perfect card, then I carefully wrote a note of appreciation. Tears leaked as I recalled the tender love I’d sensed especially from one nurse who had truly been there through thick and thin.
Finally, I placed the gift on the car seat but it was challenging to put the vehicle in motion. I simply questioned whether or not this was necessary; a big part of me wanted to simply dive into the goodies to relieve my anxiety, and then there would be no need to travel 12 miles to deliver the present.
Eventually I found the energy to head out. On the way, I got behind a poky pick-up. I went a longer route all the while waffling on whether I could really go inside this place that had housed my mother in her final hours. When the nursing home came into view, I determinedly turned the wheel into the lot.
But even then a host of questions abounded: Would I see the one I really wanted to see? What if I wasn’t allowed to go to the nurses’ station? Surely by now they’d changed the key code to leave — would there be challenges getting out? I made sure there was a tissue in my coat. And then I braced myself and headed inside.
I say all of the above to spotlight my amazement at our Creator, who with providential cunning, provided that perfect moment to connect with the very woman I’d most wanted to see. As I entered, she was coming toward me in her coat. Together we embraced; we talked in hushed tones remembering Mother and how we appreciated her. I shared about my brother’s sudden death; she hugged my neck.
And then she confided her own personal family crisis situation, happening at that very moment. As I shared how my prayers would be surrounding her in the hours to follow, I once again sensed God’s presence well beyond my understanding. It was in this very moment we were in a “thin place” — where heaven and earth meet. Yes in that very hallway as I shared chocolate and tears, we witnessed God’s grace and sensed Holy Peace.
So as you journey through this Advent season, be reminded of the tiny moments in which you are nudged, pushed to do something well beyond your understanding. Pay attention when you’re encouraged to go the extra mile. And most of all, live compelled to be and do because of God’s love that bolsters us on life’s journey.
