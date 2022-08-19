How many unfinished projects are crying out to you, “Complete me. Complete me.” We all have our list of “round to-its,” don’t we?. Like I often say, “I always start what I finish.”
Way back on June 3, I began writing about the Lord’s Prayer (Matthew 6:9-13) leaving you with the promise of “stay tuned for more.” Here is the next installment that you have been waiting for with “bated breath.”
Hopefully, you can pray with assurance that “Our father in heaven” is truly your heavenly father. You personally can be absolutely sure by being born again (from above) through trusting Jesus Christ to forgive your sins and give you everlasting life (John 3:3-7, 16).
As this model prayer continues in verse 9, Christ instructs us to remember not only who God is (our father) but also what he is (“Hallowed be your name”). This is not to be confused with the young boy who prayed “Howard be thy name”. This is a statement of fact as well as a prayer request that God’s name be treated as hallowed.
“Hallowed” means “holy, set apart, special, sacred.” God is absolutely sinless and set apart from all that is unholy and should be treated with reverence, respect, fear and awe. Isaiah 57:15 states that his name is holy, and he dwells in the high and holy place (heaven).
As the prophet Isaiah sees a vision of God on his throne surrounded by seraphim (dazzling angelic beings), their constant cry was “Holy, holy, holy is the Lord of hosts (angelic armies); the whole earth is full of His glory” (Isaiah 6:3). Isaiah’s response to this awesome scene is “Woe is me, for I am undone (as good as dead). For I am a man of unclean lips, and I dwell in the midst of a people of unclean lips; for my eyes have seen the King, the Lord of hosts” (Isaiah 6:5).
It is not surprising that nothing has changed today as the angelic host proclaim day and night, “Holy, holy, holy, Lord God Almighty, who was and is and is to come.” (Revelation 4:8). It is also no shock that the Lord expects us who are his children to live holy lives separate from sin as 1 Peter 1:15-16 declares, “But as He who called you is holy, you also be holy in all your conduct, because it is written (Leviticus 19:2), ‘Be holy, for I am holy.’”
The term “name” is not just a title or moniker, but refers to one’s total characteristics, personality, reputation and being or all that one is. Thus number 3 of Jehovah’s Top Ten Commands (not suggestions) is “You shall not take the name of the Lord your God in vain (use as a swear word, exclamation, use frivolously, treat as empty, worthless) for the Lord will not hold him guiltless who takes His name in vain” (Exodus 20:7). Yikes. No wonder that many Jews were afraid to even speak God’s name lest they violated this command. You would think by the way society and even some Christians speak of God today, that he has revised or even dropped this command. Not on your life.
We should pray, “O Lord, may you be viewed, treated and spoken of with the reverence, respect, honor and godly fear that you deserve in this sinful world, and may that start with me.” How do you treat God and speak of him? How much disrespect and vile treatment of his holy name do you put up with in your home and in your entertainment?
Just lately my wife and I were encouraged to watch a certain movie that had “No bad language.” We were sorely disappointed to hear many foul usages of God’s, Christ’s and even my wife’s family name. Even though it was an excellent story, it got ejected from our living room before its completion. Hollywood just has no respect for God’s name. When I had the chance to be an extra in a movie, we spent hours filming one single scene first without cursing and then with cursing.
We can even take God’s name in vain when we use the common euphemisms or “mild, indirect” versions such as “gee,” “gosh”, “darn” or the common “OMG” as well as many others. Check out the dictionary meanings or a thesaurus under swearing. It’s so easy to do when seemingly everyone uses them. The question is, “Is God worth being treated as hallowed, holy, sacred and set apart?” So before we can pray it with others, we all need to first “wash out with soap” our own hearts and mouths in sincere confession and repentance.
I imagine you never thought there was so much in the short phrase, “Our Father … hallowed be Your name.” Let’s all lift God up high in praise, thanks and adoration rather than tear him down in blasphemy, cursing and disrespect. “O Lord, our Lord, how excellent is Your name in all the earth.” (Psalm 8:1) “Bless the Lord, O my soul; and all that is within me, bless His holy name.” (Psalm 103:1) Amen.