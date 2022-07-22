How is your garden or farm doing these days? Until recently it’s been tough with the extreme lack of rain. If you are like me, you often petition God for rain and rejoice exuberantly when he delivers those showers of blessing.
Being an avid gardener as well as one who desires people to come to Jesus, I have found several similarities in the Bible between gardening/farming and sharing God’s word.
First, we must ultimately depend on God for the results. Each year after planting my garden, I ask God to bless and multiply it knowing that while I may plant and water, he alone gives the increase (1 Corinthians 3:6-7). Such is true in sharing God’s word as Jesus said, “No one can come to Me unless the Father draws him” (John 6:44).
Second, we must sow the seed. There are no automatically planted gardens or fields. Aren’t you continually amazed at what happens when you plant a tiny seed in God’s good earth? So also we must share the powerful, incorruptible seed of God’s word (1 Peter 1:23) if we expect people’s lives to be changed for God. All too often we are hesitant to spread the gospel fearing rejection, ridicule or failure. It’s our job to sow the seed, so don’t hold back because you never know what God will do with your efforts (Ecclesiastes 11:4, 6).
Third, we need to be patient. Most seed packs tell you about how long it will take before you can pull up a beet or pick a pea pod. As Rome was not built in a day, neither is a carrot. James 5:7 says, “See how the farmer waits for the precious fruit of the earth, waiting patiently for it.” So we cannot push or force the Holy Spirit’s work in people’s hearts. Just keep praying and expecting the best.
Fourth, our gardens, fields and spiritual efforts need watering. My garden often looks like an oasis in a desert because of our sprinkling system and shallow well. After not having irrigation on our Pennsylvania farm growing up, I continue to be amazed at the huge irrigation systems here in Indiana. Spiritually, we water the seeds we plant with prayer, continued kindness, interest, friendship and encouragement showing folks the reality of Jesus in our lives. We must not drown those seeds with floods of nagging or arm-twisting.
Fifth, when the harvest comes, we must be careful not to overlook or miss any fruit. I tend to be very, very obsessive to reap any and every bit of what I grow. No tomato, pea or cucumber is left behind. I am often surprised at what dried up or insect eaten (yes, I am organic) plants can produce. So we should never underestimate God’s work in anyone’s life. I have heard former Vice President Pence share that he received Christ as his savior as a teen at an outdoor Christian music event on a very rainy night that organizers thought was a loss. Little did they know until years later. No one who comes to Jesus will ever be cast out or rejected (John 6:37), and he does not lose any of his own (John 6:39).
Sixth, we must realize that God can grow a spiritual garden in any heart. One of my gardens started in a dog pen after removing 10 inches of stones. My current garden started out as an ant farm. The Apostle Paul was a blasphemer of Jesus, a persecutor of Christians, a sadistically violent man and “chief of sinners” before Jesus saved his soul (1 Timothy 1:13-16). Later he humbly testified “By the grace of God I am what I am, and His grace toward me was not in vain” (1 Corinthians 15:8-10). No one is beyond receiving God’s grace and forgiveness.
Finally, we must never give up. They say, “It’s never over ‘til it’s over.” I have to admit in rare weak moments I am tempted to say “Why bother with the garden with all the work and time it takes?” “Why bother with sharing the Gospel when few respond positively?” Then you see the fruits of your and ultimately God’s labor and marvel. You see someone truly trust Jesus as savior and desire to be his faithful disciple. You then realize the truth of 1 Corinthians 15:58, “Be steadfast, immoveable, always abounding in the work of the Lord knowing that your labor is NOT in vain in the Lord.”
One thing about heaven, unlike our gardens and fields, is that we will never really know all that our spiritual gardens or fields produce until we get there. I am anxious to see how God used my meager efforts to share his word. Maybe you will be one of those who will say “Thank you for giving to the Lord. I was a life that was changed.” May God really bless your gardens, fields and your efforts to reach others for Jesus!