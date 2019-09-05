Two weeks ago Thursday, I was scrambling. Rushing to get dressed, head out the door and drive 12 miles to hug my sister-in-law. Only moments earlier she’d phoned. My only sibling, her husband, simply hadn’t wakened.
When life crumbles, what’s next? These past couple of weeks have not only allowed me to lean heavily on my faith in our Creator and Sustainer, but has given me pause. I rest wholeheartedly in knowing my brother claimed and lived out his steadfast beliefs. We’ve both grounded our children in what we learned from our parents and know to claim is true. We know of God’s love.
But when life throws the messy and awful your way, it leaves one reeling. Questions abound: Why at 52 with no health history? Why just before his son’s firstborn enters this world? Why couldn’t we just say “goodbye”? It is in the unknowns we struggle the most.
I’ve been an introspective thinker since I was a teen and my immediate tendency is to go “inward” as I call it. For me, this is not a healthy place to reside for long. Lately, I’ve had some of those inward moments — and though they might be initially helpful, I’d best not stay there.
When I phoned my eldest son Thursday morning to inform him of his’ uncle’s death, I sensed God’s love in his infinite wisdom as he countered, “I’ll call in to work. Let’s meet!”
I wanted to say, “I’ll spend the day alone,” but the inner nudging of the Holy Spirit said, “no way.” So after I sobbed on my close friend’s shoulder as she listened and prayed, I didn’t head back to the house. I drove an hour to meet my eldest. And I stayed with him until I could cry on my husband’s neck.
The next day, though it might have seemed beneficial to just stay home, I was back on the road, meeting my youngest son and his dear wife for breakfast — after all, that’s been a grounding connection through the years. And that night my husband and I again simply cooked together as I reflected on my brother’s life. All day, I sensed God’s love.
This morning, I smiled as a cardinal chomped his breakfast. I rejoiced that I’d taken time this week to fill the feeder. A few minutes later, a hummingbird and his seeming arch-enemy, vied for breakfast spots. I smiled recalling how my brother and I fought as kids. Our dog rested on my lap as I watched. She seems to always know when I need her close. But then I needed to get busy.
God is nudging that it’s essential for me to give and do and be there for another rather than just let life’s unknowns overwhelm me. Instead, I can be God’s love. So this morning, I again ponder, “God’s faithful love endures forever.” (Psalm 136:9)
And since God’s love continues to live in and through me and all of us, I sauntered in to begin writing this very piece. But then it’s time to head out to pick and share zucchini. Gardening … sunshine … texting a friend … dropping zukes off for her at work. It’s all a part of extending and living out God’s love.
