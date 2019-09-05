MISHAWAKA [mdash] Tammy Renée (Johnson) McClish, 52, died Tuesday, at the Center for Hospice Care, Elkhart. Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. Friday, with a celebration of life following at 4 p.m. at Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home. Online condolences may be shared at www.rrefh.com.