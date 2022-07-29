The long-awaited Elkhart County 4-H Fair is coming to an end. For many this is the highlight of their year. If you show animals, you eat, drink, work and sleep fair week. For others of us, Senior Citizen’s Day or Children’s Day will satisfy our fair hunger. I did revel in finally being able to attend my hometown farm show three years ago in PA after many, many years.
Since it is fair week, I decided to look up the word “fair” in my NKJV concordance and Bible. In so doing I found some “fair” lessons for us during fair week.
Lesson #1 – Husbands always be captivated by your wife. The Song of Solomon has been a great puzzle to many over the years. After reading it, you might wonder how this book slipped into God’s canon. Many try and rationalize that it is an allegory of Jesus’ love for his bride, the church. I never could accept that when in reality it is a song expressing King Solomon’s love for his first (unfortunately not his last, as he later collected 700 plus 300 other women) wife, the Shulamite girl. The book is filled with romantic and sensuous verbiage of his love and desire for her. This book is God’s blessing and endorsement of marital (only) romance and sexual love. Thank you, Lord. It is so descriptive that one young man thought he had committed the unpardonable sin by reading it during boring church services.
Some 13 times in this love song, Solomon calls the Shulamite “fair” or beautiful and gives very unique descriptions of her beauty. He refers to her as “my fair one,” “fairest among women,” “fair as the moon,” “fair and pleasant” and “all fair.” So, guys, how do you let your wife know how much you adore, cherish, love, desire and appreciate her and mean it? Yes, as we all get older our looks change but our love should grow and mature. Our attitude should always be “when you have the best, why think of the rest.” If only Solomon had learned that.
Lesson #2 – Never think God is not fair. Many folks have a big problem with God on this issue. Since none of us are God, there are many questions that we will never have answers to this side of heaven. We all need to come to the conclusion that life is not fair but God is gracious and fair.
In Ezekiel 18:25-29, the nation of Israel was insistent that “the way of the Lord is not fair.” However, God replied that his ways indeed are fair while their ways definitely were not. Who would you believe? Israel was perplexed that God would actually forgive and let live outright wicked sinners after they repent and turn to him. On top of that, when formerly righteous and good people revert toward sin and rebellion against God, they would be punished and even suffer death in some cases. “Unfair..” or is it?
If God only acted on the basis of fairness and justice, how many of us would be forgiven of our sins? You got it right – none of us, as we have all sinned and fallen short of God’s glory (Romans 3:23). Furthermore, the wages we all deserve for a life of sin is eternal death or spiritual separation from God in hell (Romans 6:23). So praise the Lord. He is gracious (giving us what we do not deserve) and merciful (not giving us what we do deserve) when we repent, turn from our sins and trust in Jesus Christ alone (John 3:16; 14:6) for forgiveness and eternal life.
In Jesus’ parable, the elder brother thought his father was not fair or right in forgiving his prodigal brother. He like the Pharisees and Ezekiel’s Israel thought God owed them for being “righteous.” The truth was all were inwardly sinful and in just as much need of forgiveness as the wayward son (Luke 15:11-32). Praise God that he is fair. Anyone and everyone who comes to him for forgiveness will never, ever be cast out, rejected or sent away empty-handed (John 6:37). Do it today.
Lesson #3 – Employers, be fair to all your employees. Slavery was prominent in the New Testament world. The Apostle Paul gave many instructions to believing servants and masters. Ironically, he never advocated rebellion or overthrow. In Colossians 4:1 he exhorts Christian masters to give their servants “what is just and fair, knowing you also have a Master in heaven.” Slaves had no rights and were at the mercy of their masters with whippings and worse for small offenses. For those who believed on Jesus, everything changed from how servants served to how their masters treated them. In short, be just and fair, God is watching you.
Today we have employers and employees, and the message is the same. Employees, give your best effort to your “masters” (Colossians 3:23-24) and employers, treat all your “servants” fairly (Colossians 4:1). Jesus put it this way: “Therefore whatever you want men to do to you, do also to them, for this is the Law and the Prophets (God’s Word)” (Matthew 7:12). We call it the “Golden Rule,” unlike the revised version of “He who has the gold has the rule.” Many think “we have the gold so we can treat you however we want.” Wrong. Yes, many employees deserve to be fired. Yes, sometimes business changes and workers have to be let go. Just remember the true Golden Rule, and that your master in heaven is looking for you to be just, fair, kind and impartial (Ephesians 6:9) like he is. Remember that he gives and he takes away blessing and business.
I trust you all have had a wonderful fair experience this week. God bless you as you take to heart these “fair” lessons from God.