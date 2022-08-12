A missionary lady out west ran out of gas and trudged the mile back to the last gas station for many miles. The attendant could only find an old bed pan for her to use. She was grateful, filled it with fuel and ever so carefully carried it back to her car. As she slowly poured the gas into her tank, a truck driver pulled up and shouted, “Sister, I wish I had your faith.”
Today many are referred to as “people of faith.” The truth is everyone has faith in something or someone. Faith is only as good as the object or person you put it in. We have all experienced the pain and regret of trusting unreliable people, things or ideas. I believe the very basic message of the Bible is God urging us to “Trust Me. Trust Me, My Word and My Son 100%.”
What is faith anyway? It is basically trust, reliance, belief and conviction. A biblical definition is given in Hebrews 11 in “The Faith Chapter of the Bible.” “Now faith is the substance of things hoped for, the evidence of things not seen” (vs. 1). “Substance” refers to “solid support, foundation, assurance, guarantee, confidence (Hebrews 3:14), confirmation, opposite of theory.” It was the word for a title deed or documental proof of ownership. Hebrews 1:3 uses this word stating that Jesus Christ is “the express image” of God himself in human flesh and blood.
“Evidence” means “proof, conviction” and is used of legal proof in a criminal accusation. In short, faith is real, active not ethereal, bringing the future to the present and the invisible to sight. Faith is to a person what a foundation is to a building. It produces visible and undeniable results when one trusts and obeys God’s word and promises (Romans 10:17). Is there enough substance and evidence of your faith to convict you of being a believer in Jesus Christ?
A study of the New Testament clearly shows that simple, sincere faith and trust in God and his word is absolutely necessary to: 1) Be saved from our sins (John 3:16; Ephesians 2:8-9), 2) Please God (Hebrews 11:6) and 3) Live the Christian life (Romans 1:17; 2 Corinthians 5:7) as we walk (live) by faith in God, not by mere human sight and insight.
While Jesus Christ was here on earth, he consistently encountered both faith and unbelief in response to his claims and power. He praised folks for their faith (Matthew 15:28) and rebuked others for their lack of it (Mark 4:40). We all have the capacity to trust the Lord. The question is whether we will or not.
In Matthew 8:5-13, a Roman centurion (soldier over 100 others) pleads with Christ concerning his paralyzed, tormented servant. Even though the Savior offered to come and heal him, the Roman humbly urges him to simply “speak the word” right then and there to heal the ailing boy. He relates that like Jesus, he himself is a man who gives commands to his charges to “Go.”, “Come” or “Do this” and gets solid results (vv. 8-9). Curiously, when the Son of God hears this request, he “marvels,” saying, “I have not found such great faith, not even in Israel” (vs. 10). It’s like he’s amazed, saying, “That’s remarkable.” or “Now that’s what I’m talking about.” All this coming from a “pagan” Roman and not from one of his chosen nation, Israel. Jesus rewarded his faith by healing his servant at that very moment.
Mark 6:1-6 is an account of the Lord’s return to the synagogue in his hometown of Nazareth where the locals were astonished that this Jesus whom they knew from childhood could be teaching with such authority and actually performing miracles. Their familiarity with him and his family bred within them contempt, offense and unbelief. Shockingly, he “could do no mighty work there except for healing a few sick folks” (vs. 5). The ultimate response was that “He marveled (was astonished, amazed, in wonderment) at their unbelief” (vs. 6). Wow. The all-knowing Son of God actually marveled at human faith as well as unbelief.
I have to ask myself, “Does Christ marvel at my faith and trust in him or shake his head at my periods of doubt and unbelief? Am I truly trusting him to keep his promises, meet all my needs and use me to do his will making an eternal difference in the lives of believers and unbelievers alike or am I just ‘playing it safe’ not expecting God to do anything out of the ordinary as I live like a ‘practical atheist?’” How about you?
I figure that unbelief in him, his word and his son is the sin God hates the most. Unbelief in daily life is especially unbecoming of those who have professed Jesus Christ as Lord and Savior. I echo the Twelve’s request in Luke 17:6, “Lord, increase our faith,” as well as that father’s in Mark 9:24, “Lord, I believe; help my unbelief.” Amen.
Hudson Taylor, missionary to China, once said, “Expect great things from God; attempt great things for God.” Let’s imitate the faith of the Roman centurion believing Christ’s words, “If you can believe (in me, my word), all things are possible to him who believes (in me)” (Mark 9:22). Is Jesus marveling at you today? I trust it’s because of your faith in him. Do I hear any “Amens” out there?.