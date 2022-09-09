In a land where we drive on parkways and park on driveways, it’s time to rest on Labor Day. King Solomon, aka the Preacher, wrote much on labor in the seemingly humanistic, pessimistic and melancholic Book of Ecclesiastes.
The same king who began his reign loving God and was lavishly granted great wisdom, riches and honor by him (1 Kings 3:3-14) regretfully finished his race under God’s hot displeasure due to his rebellious and idolatrous heart and actions (1 Kings 11:1-13). As he approaches his end, Solomon reflects on his own failures and dissatisfactions, urging us all to consider how we labor under the sun (from a mere human standpoint: 1:3).
The theme of labor and toil (31 times) permeates this curious scripture. “Labor” means “to toil to the point of exhaustion” and denotes misery, grief and frustration. Here are some of his complaints about “labor under the sun” (Kulp paraphrase): 1) What profit is it? (7:3); 2) It is non-profit. (2:11); 3) I really hate it. (2:17-18); 4) It’s a big pain. (2:22-23); 5) There is no end to it. (4:8a); 6) I can’t get any satisfaction. (4:8b); 7) It all just goes down the tubes. (6:7); and 8) It is all in vain, vanity. (2:1, 11 – empty, futile, of no permanent value, vapor, soap bubbles; used 31 times). You can’t even take it with you when you die (5:13-17).
Does this describe how you feel about your work: one big groan and sigh? It’s just like when we keep yawning and need to take a deep breath to allow a rush of oxygen to revive, refresh and wake us up. So Solomon actually inserts a few tidbits of hope and positivity of laboring “under the sun.”
The Preacher seems to contradict himself by declaring that God actually does intend for our lives and labors to: 1) Be enjoyed (2:24; 9:9), 2) Be a source of rejoicing (2:10; 3:12, 22) and 3) Be viewed as a gift from God (2:24; 3:13). He is not saying here “Eat, drink and be merry for tomorrow you die” or “This is as good as it gets” because Solomon realizes deep down there is much more to life.
Just like when a man went to a travel agent to plan for an ocean voyage not knowing where he wanted to go. After being shown the globe he replied, “Is that all you have to offer?.” Solomon would be the first to tell you that you can have all life has to offer and still not be satisfied (2:1-11).
In order to find God’s best in life, we must all lift our eyes above the sun to God’s one and only unique son, Jesus Christ. In this gloomy tirade, we find light at the end of the tunnel with needed spiritual truth hidden amongst the complaining.
First, the bad news is that man has really messed things up as “There is not a just man on the earth who does good and does not sin” (7:20). Furthermore, we must all face the supreme judge of all sinners (11:9) because “God will bring every work into judgment, including every secret thing whether good or evil” (12:14). Oh, no.
Fortunately there is good news even in Ecclesiastes as Solomon (directed by God) remembers truth from his pre-idolatry days. First, we all have an inner desire for more than this earthly life as God has “put eternity (the desire to know him) in our hearts“ (3:11). We are much more than mere complex, advanced animals that live, die and become dust as evolutionary humanists would say (3:18-21).
Secondly, God desires to deliver us and free us from life’s futile treadmill if we will but seek Him: “Though a sinner does evil a hundred times, and his days are prolonged, yet I surely know that it will be well with those who fear (listen to, take seriously) God” (8:12). “Remember now your creator in the days of your youth before the difficult days (old age: 12:1-7) come” (12:1). “Let us hear the conclusion of the whole matter: Fear God and keep his commandments, for this is man’s all” (This is the key, secret to real life: 12:13).
Of course, Solomon told us all that he knew but was unaware that the son would come to earth, die on the cross for our sins, and be raised from the dead to give us forgiveness and eternal life. This is the rest of the story of Ecclesiastes. He was God’s solution for our sin problem first of all and then provides real purpose and satisfaction in life (John 10:10). The key is to admit our sins, repent (turn from them) and put our faith in Jesus Christ alone (John 1:12-13; 3:16-17) to be born again (John 3:3, 7).
Now we will find that our labors have real meaning as we seek to please, glorify and serve the Lord and not ourselves (1 Corinthians 10:31). Some day the son of God will reward us for all work done for him, so today we can be assured, unlike Solomon, that “our labor is not in vain in the Lord” (1 Corinthians 15:58). God is “not unjust to forget your work and labor of love which you have shown toward his name” (Hebrews 6:10). Hopefully someday he will say to you, “Well done, good and faithful servant” (Matthew 25:21, 23). What will your labor amount to under the son? Have a restful or productive Labor Day.